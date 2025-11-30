Search
Nov 30, 2025
Delhi’s first hot air balloon rides now open for visitors

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 03:28 am IST

The public was invited to board tethered balloons soaring up to heights of 100-150 feet to offer panoramic views of the rejuvenated Yamuna floodplain, city skyline and surrounding green spaces.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday kicked off the hot air balloon rides for the first time in the national Capital from the Asita East park. The public was invited to board tethered balloons soaring up to heights of 100-150 feet to offer panoramic views of the rejuvenated Yamuna floodplain, city skyline and surrounding green spaces.

According to the DDA, operations will run four hours a day initially.
Locals who took the ride on Saturday said they could have a bird’s eye view of the Yamuna, Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery and Akshardham Temple.

A DDA official said, “We have only started Asita for now and Baansera will be started in the next few days. We saw good response and there is excitement about the new activity among people from not just Delhi but across NCR.”

Each ride lasts around 10 minutes and costs 3,000 along with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) per rider. A basket can take 3–5 riders at a time, along with the pilot or a larger basket for 8–10 people, depending on demand. The rides will remain open from 3.30pm to 7pm everyday.

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena had flagged-off the trial earlier this week at Baansera Park.

The balloon rides are tethered, which means they are secured to the ground by four ropes, each capable of bearing several tonnes to ensure safety. According to the DDA, operations will run four hours a day initially. The duration and number of sessions may be increased later, depending on public response.

With the launch from Asita East, balloon rides will gradually roll out at other approved sites, including Baansera Park, the Yamuna Sports Complex at Surajmal Vihar, and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.

