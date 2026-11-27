See the flowerpot (left photo) under the blue sign for the National Gallery of Modern Art, at the India Gate Circle. It sits almost exactly between the two steel poles. A few pink bougainvillea flowers are showing below the board. Now, look at the board itself. A jagged patch of cream-and-white has eaten into the blue, taking with it the T from ART; a bit of the R and all but the tip of the arrow. From the pavement, the whole thing has the look of a collage, with a little pink at the bottom. On the other side (right photo), you can read ART in full, and the bougainvillea rises across the lettering. The gallery seems to have an installation of its own out here on the pavement, quite possibly by chance.

The prestigious gallery is one of the venues of the ambitious India Biennale, which opens on December 4. (HT Photo) more less

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The prestigious gallery is one of the venues of the ambitious India Biennale, which opens on December 4. Go see it. Take your time. Absorb the artworks. Even a single object in a bare room can take a great deal of an artist’s thought, imagination and labour to get right. Then take that way of looking out into the city. You may begin to see abstract art in the daily sights of its streets, public buildings and private homes. Sometimes, it comes out of somebody’s struggle to make a living. Sometimes, it is the random jugalbandi of architecture and light. Sometimes, it is ensconced in privilege.

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Outside Jama Masjid, for instance, a street stall is wrapped one morning in grey cloth and tied round with two cords. An upturned red plastic stool sits on top. The mosque’s sandstone is red too, though you might never have thought to put those two reds together. Here is a Christo-like wrapping with a little study in red going on above it.

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{{^usCountry}} At a literary institute in Central Delhi, the sun coming through a brick screen is laying out rows of white dashes on the floor. Close to the wall, they come in neat pairs. Farther away, they lengthen and lose their edges. You could call it a geometric abstraction, with the lengthening afternoon quietly undoing the geometry. A real-time dynamic installation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a literary institute in Central Delhi, the sun coming through a brick screen is laying out rows of white dashes on the floor. Close to the wall, they come in neat pairs. Farther away, they lengthen and lose their edges. You could call it a geometric abstraction, with the lengthening afternoon quietly undoing the geometry. A real-time dynamic installation. {{/usCountry}}

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In Gurugram’s Jacobpura, two cupboards are standing intact in the lakhori-brick wall of an old demolished house. One has a faded blue door standing open. Seen from the lane, it could be a cubist interior, with the whole room flattened into a wall and the cupboards deep enough to put something in. An accidental installation on the patina of yesterday’s architecture, on what years of living leave behind as material relic.

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And in an expat’s drawing room in Vasant Vihar, a lamp lights up a stack of handsome books. A small air-quality monitor sits on the top book, its white cord trailing over the table. The curtains are drawn. Calm classical music is playing in another corner. The monitor, sleek with its little blue number, looks like an art object. A still life, then, in which Delhi’s pollution has made its gallery debut.