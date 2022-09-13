Delimitation commission redraws Delhi municipal wards: See full list here

The Centre-appointed delimitation commission tasked with redrawing the boundaries of the municipal wards in the national capital after the three municipal bodies were merged to form the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has published its report and sought public feedback and objections.

The report marks an important step towards holding municipal elections in Delhi which were postponed abruptly in March with the Centre telling the state election commission that it intends to unify the three municipal bodies in Delhi.

According to the draft report, Delhi will have 250 municipal wards compared to 272 wards earlier. General public and stakeholders will be able to submit objections/suggestions to the draft delimitation order from 10am to 5pm with the delimitation committee reception counter at State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate till October 3, 2022. The objections and suggestions can also be sent via e-mail to: delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com

This is the full assembly constituency-wise list:

