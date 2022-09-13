Delimitation commission redraws Delhi municipal wards: See full list here
The report marks an important step towards holding of municipal elections in Delhi which were postponed abruptly in March with the Centre telling the state election commission that it intends to unify the three municipal bodies in Delhi
The Centre-appointed delimitation commission tasked with redrawing the boundaries of the municipal wards in the national capital after the three municipal bodies were merged to form the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has published its report and sought public feedback and objections.
The report marks an important step towards holding municipal elections in Delhi which were postponed abruptly in March with the Centre telling the state election commission that it intends to unify the three municipal bodies in Delhi.
According to the draft report, Delhi will have 250 municipal wards compared to 272 wards earlier. General public and stakeholders will be able to submit objections/suggestions to the draft delimitation order from 10am to 5pm with the delimitation committee reception counter at State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate till October 3, 2022. The objections and suggestions can also be sent via e-mail to: delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com
This is the full assembly constituency-wise list:
According to the draft report, Delhi will have 250 municipal wards compared to 272 wards earlier.
-
Two-day seminar at SPPU on participation of transgenders’ in democracy
A two-day state-level seminar dedicated to the issues of transgenders will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on September 14 and 15. The seminar is open to all and will take place Sant Namdev auditorium, SPPU. MP Supriya Sule will be the chief guest along with Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The second day of the seminar will be attended by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil.
-
Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID
After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency. “The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said.
-
Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival. According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.” Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand.
-
Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer. She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her.
-
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics