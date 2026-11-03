Delivery agent killed, friend hurt in bike crash in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old delivery executive died while his 18-year-old friend suffered severe injuries allegedly after their bike skidded and crashed in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara on Sunday morning.

Both victims , Aryan Singh and pillion rider Dev, were not wearing helmets when the accident took place, police said.

Officers said they were yet to ascertain whether the bike skidded due to rains, high speed or patches of gravel and debris on road.

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According to the police, the accident took place near Nand Nagri depot on the main Wazirabad Road. The victims were heading towards east Delhi for a job interview when their bike skidded and they fell on the road. The bike was found near Bhopura Border flyover.

Police said a PCR call was made around 9.55 am at Nand Nagri. The caller said that two men on a bike were severely injured after their bike skidded.

Both victims , Aryan Singh and pillion rider Dev, were not wearing helmets when the accident took place, police said.

“The men left in the morning and were near the flyover when the bike skidded. As per eyewitnesses, the bike was speeding and the impact was such that the two suffered severe injuries. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found a motorcycle lying on the road. They both were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Singh died during the treatment while Dev is stable,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they will take legal action after collecting evidence and taking Dev’s statement. Singh’s family said he used to live with his elder brother, Manish Singh, in east Gokalpuri in a rented room. Dev lives in Jyoti Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they will take legal action after collecting evidence and taking Dev’s statement. Singh’s family said he used to live with his elder brother, Manish Singh, in east Gokalpuri in a rented room. Dev lives in Jyoti Nagar. {{/usCountry}}