DMRC installs 14 anti-smog guns at its construction sites

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed 14 anti-smog guns (ASG) at 12 of its construction sites.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 04:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed 14 anti-smog guns (ASG) at 12 of its construction sites in a bid to reduce pollution from the areas.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “These state-of-the-art ASGs are capable of spraying fine mist up to 100 metres. One ASG is considered adequate for covering an area up to 20,000 square metres.”

He added, “Further, all construction materials are covered with tarpaulin... Wheels of vehicles leaving the sites are properly cleaned so that they do not spread dust or mud... The materials carried by them are also adequately covered.” 

