Doctors at AIIMS, RML end strike over Kolkata rape case after 11 days

After 11 days, resident doctors at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital called off the strike on Thursday in response to an appeal made by the Supreme Court of India. Doctors watch the live stream of SC proceedings at RML Hospital on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

After 11 days of protest, resident doctors at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday called off their indefinite strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata earlier this month.

Their decision to resume all out-patient department (OPD) consultations, elective surgeries, and non-essential services was announced hours after an appeal for the same was made by the Supreme Court.

Resident doctor associations in most government hospitals across India have been protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a female resident doctor of the RG Kar Hospital and Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. As a result, all elective services, including OPDs, non-emergency surgeries, diagnostics, among other services, were halted.

Emergency services, however, have been fully functional that included intensive care units, hospital casualty etc.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had implored doctors to end their stir: “How does a public health infrastructure run if the doctors don’t report to work? Justice and medicine cannot go on a strike.”

“In the interest of the nation… RDA AIIMS has decided to call off the 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security of health care workers across the country,” the statement issued by RDA, AIIMS-Delhi, said.

“We also commend the formation of the national task force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively,” it added.

During the course of the strike, non-essential services such as OPDs, and non-emergency surgeries, and laboratory work, were reduced by up to 90%, and similar situation was being witnessed in other public hospitals causing massive inconvenience to patients.

Resident doctors at RML Hospital also announced that they will resume work fully from Friday morning.

“In view of the developments with respect to our demands, and our concerns being addressed by the honorable SC, we hereby declare the strike to be withheld,” read the RML RDA’s statement. The doctors also added in the statement that no disciplinary action should be taken against them for halting work. “Considering the unprecedented nature of our cause, we request that no absences be recorded, nor any salaries deducted for the duration of the strike…,” said the doctors.

The doctors’ statements also urged the authorities to adhere to the directives issued by the apex court.

“We strongly urge the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court… Our primary responsibility— patient care—remains our utmost priority, and we are dedicated to upholding it,” the AIIMS RDA’s statement further read.

To address the safety concerns of doctors, the Union ministry of health and family welfare directed government hospitals to conduct security audits to gauge the individual hospital’s need to expand security cover. AIIMS-Delhi announced on Wednesday that it has initiated a collaborative internal security audit to assess and improve safety measures across its campus.

AIIMS has formed two committees: a five-member committee to address immediate concerns raised by the doctors and a 15-member committee focused on enhancing overall security measures.

Dr Puneet Kaur, head of the department of biophysics, will chair the 15-member security audit committee. The committee includes representatives from the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIIMS), Resident Doctors Association, Students Union, Nurses Union, and the Society of Young Scientists, among others.