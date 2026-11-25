Dr Atul Mohan Kochhara, a senior dermatologist, was appointed the new director general of health services (DGHS), according to an order by the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department.

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Previously, Dr Vinod Kumar, medical director of the GTB Hospital, had been holding the additional charge of the post.

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The order, dated November 21, said, “Pursuance to the approval of Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, NTS (Dermatology), SAG (senior administrative grade), is hereby posted as Director (DGHS), Government of NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect.”

HT has seen a copy of the order.

Kochhar served as chief executive officer of the National Accreditation Board for hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) from December 2019 to March 2026. Before that, he worked as a professor and consultant in dermatology at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital.

This is the fifth appointment to the post in two years. In May 2025, Dr Rati Makkar was appointed to the post but opted for voluntary retirement in August. Dr Vatsala Aggarwal succeeded her the same month. She was arrested by the anti-corruption branch and subsequently suspended over alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for Delhi government health services.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sushma Jain, then medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, was assigned the additional charge of DGHS director in June this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sushma Jain, then medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, was assigned the additional charge of DGHS director in June this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar was subsequently entrusted with the additional charge in July 30.