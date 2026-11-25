Dr Atul Mohan Kochhara, a senior dermatologist, was appointed the new director general of health services (DGHS), according to an order by the Delhi government’s health and family welfare department.
Previously, Dr Vinod Kumar, medical director of the GTB Hospital, had been holding the additional charge of the post.
The order, dated November 21, said, “Pursuance to the approval of Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, NTS (Dermatology), SAG (senior administrative grade), is hereby posted as Director (DGHS), Government of NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect.”
HT has seen a copy of the order.
Kochhar served as chief executive officer of the National Accreditation Board for hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) from December 2019 to March 2026. Before that, he worked as a professor and consultant in dermatology at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital.
This is the fifth appointment to the post in two years. In May 2025, Dr Rati Makkar was appointed to the post but opted for voluntary retirement in August. Dr Vatsala Aggarwal succeeded her the same month. She was arrested by the anti-corruption branch and subsequently suspended over alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment for Delhi government health services.
Dr Sushma Jain, then medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, was assigned the additional charge of DGHS director in June this year.{{/usCountry}}
Dr Sushma Jain, then medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, was assigned the additional charge of DGHS director in June this year.{{/usCountry}}
Kumar was subsequently entrusted with the additional charge in July 30.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
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