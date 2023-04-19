Home / Cities / Delhi News / 25-year-old man run over by DTC bus in RK Puram

25-year-old man run over by DTC bus in RK Puram

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The police said that the driver of the bus, identified by his first name as Sanjeev, did not flee the accident spot. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death.

A 25-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor green non-AC bus while he was crossing a road in South Delhi’s RK Puram Sector 12 on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the bus driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that in the morning, officers at the RK Puram police station were informed about a fatal accident at Tamil Sangam Marg. A police team reached the spot and found a DTC bus that plies between RK Puram and Wazirpur near the central verge of the road.

“One man was found under the bus. He was identified as Satyam Sharma, a 25-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. We learned that the bus was going towards RK Puram Sector-1 traffic signal. Sharma was crossing the central verge and he met with the accident. The injured man was rushed to Safdarjung hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the DCP.

The police said that the driver of the bus, identified by his first name as Sanjeev, did not flee the accident spot. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death. Sharma’s body was preserved at the hospital’s mortuary. He worked at a private company in Bhikaji Cama Place, police said.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
