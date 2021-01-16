IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal

The 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet is part of the government’s larger plan to scale up Delhi’s existing bus fleet by 4,000, in DTC and the cluster network operated by concessionaires, and also by introducing electric buses.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:09 AM IST

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has placed an order for 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses which, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said has happened for the first time in 12 years.

“Congratulations Delhi! After 12 years of wait, orders have been placed by DTC to induct 1,000 low-floor AC CNG buses. All these buses will be on-road by Sept 2021. Delhi government is committed to a pollution-free Delhi by building a world-class public transport system,” Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet he said, “With these 1,000 buses, (the) total DTC fleet (size) will increase to 4,760 and the total bus fleet of Delhi (DTC and cluster) will increase to an all-time high of 7,693. Despite several obstacles in procurement in the past years, our government has persisted and delivered.”

The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.

Gahlot said on Friday, “Despite many obstacles and hurdles, we have once again delivered. We have kept our promise. Expectedly, by May 2021, Delhi residents will have the first lot of these state-of-the-art buses which will be environment friendly, too, as they will be BS-VI compliant.”

The tenders for the batch of 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses were first floated in 2019. The contract was signed in 2020 but there were delays because of Covid-19 and the revenue shortage that it brought about. The letter of intent was issued to the manufacturer after the board’s approval.

The 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet is part of the government’s larger plan to scale up Delhi’s existing bus fleet by 4,000 -- in DTC and the cluster network operated by concessionaires -- and also by introducing electric buses. Delhi, according to transport experts, needs at least 11,000 buses to cate to its population of nearly 20 million.

In December, the DTC also issued a tender to create a real-time passenger information system (PIS), which will enable commuters to access information on bus routes, estimated time of arrival, fare, location of nearest buses which a passenger wishes to board, availability of seats and best options for interchange -- all on their mobile phones.

The government has plans to have equipment fitted in the new buses to conform with the real-time PIS system, a senior official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi transport corporation ac bus delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal delhi minister kailash gahlot delhi public transport
app
Close
e-paper
In his 30s, he chatted on WhatsApp video from his drawing room in Jangpura, in company with wife, Anam, and 3-month-old daughter, Rumi, who keeps the couple awake the whole night long.
In his 30s, he chatted on WhatsApp video from his drawing room in Jangpura, in company with wife, Anam, and 3-month-old daughter, Rumi, who keeps the couple awake the whole night long.
delhi news

The singer confesses

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Intro: A Sufi musician answers the Proust questionnaire
READ FULL STORY
Close
The infamous Nithari murders were believed to be committed between 2005 and 2006. Mondinder Singh Pandher is the owner of the house and Surinder Koli was his domestic help.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The infamous Nithari murders were believed to be committed between 2005 and 2006. Mondinder Singh Pandher is the owner of the house and Surinder Koli was his domestic help.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The CBI registered 16 cases, charge sheeting Koli in all of them for murder, abduction, rape besides destruction of evidence, and Pandher in one for immoral trafficking. In 11 previous cases, the court had found Koli guilty in all and had awarded the death sentence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two Chinese women, Chaohong Deng Daoyong, 27, and Wu Jiazhi, 54, were arrested from Lajpat Nagar.(Representational Image)
The two Chinese women, Chaohong Deng Daoyong, 27, and Wu Jiazhi, 54, were arrested from Lajpat Nagar.(Representational Image)
delhi news

Two Chinese nationals among 12 nabbed for defrauding ‘thousands’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:15 AM IST
The DCP said the gang floated this fraud as a multi-level marketing scheme, in which users could earn a percentage of a money made by people referred by them. Investigators claimed that two other Chinese nationals, who the police believe to be the kingpins of the racket, are on the run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vendors at Ghazipur poultry market organise their stock on Friday( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Vendors at Ghazipur poultry market organise their stock on Friday( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Poultry sale resumes after brief pause, traders say demand low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 AM IST
On Friday, the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market opened after being temporarily shut since last Sunday as a preventive measure against bird flu. Traders, however, expressed concerns over declined demand, with a large section of people apparently avoiding consumption of chicken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire service officers said the fire was exacerbated by large amounts of plastic and foam in the godown.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Fire service officers said the fire was exacerbated by large amounts of plastic and foam in the godown.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

3 die in blaze at scrap godown in Kirti Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:47 AM IST
When the firefighters reached the scene, they found that the fire was at a scrap godown, constructed over a 100 square yard plot, and the building had three shanties above it, where people working in the godown lived, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The BJP should resign from the charge of the MCDs immediately,” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, at a press conference at the party head office in central Delhi on Friday.(Screengrab)
"The BJP should resign from the charge of the MCDs immediately,” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, at a press conference at the party head office in central Delhi on Friday.(Screengrab)
delhi news

BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP; BJP hits

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:42 AM IST
The BJP – which leads all three municipal corporations in the capital -- dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the money assured by the AAP government is not even one-third of what it actually owes the MCDs for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.(Raj K Raj / HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:09 AM IST
The 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet is part of the government’s larger plan to scale up Delhi’s existing bus fleet by 4,000, in DTC and the cluster network operated by concessionaires, and also by introducing electric buses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
Medical professionals check vaccine vials at Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital
delhi news

Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Staff and technicians at Lok Nayak hospital worked till late evening on Friday to ensure that the vaccination drive on Saturday goes without a hitch. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the vaccination drive from the hospital at 12 noon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 9.5% of the total beds earmarked for Covid-19 are occupied in hospital across Delhi, with just under 12% of the ICU beds being occupied as on Friday night, according to the Delhi Corona App. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo))
Only 9.5% of the total beds earmarked for Covid-19 are occupied in hospital across Delhi, with just under 12% of the ICU beds being occupied as on Friday night, according to the Delhi Corona App. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo))
delhi news

Covid beds at Delhi’s pvt hospitals reduced further

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:08 AM IST
The 45 big hospitals have been asked to reduce the number of Covid-19 beds from 30% to 15% of the total beds or double the number of patients admitted as on Friday. As for ICU beds, the number can be reduced from 40% to 25% or double the number of admitted patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court was hearing several PILs claiming non-payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees, including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers, of the three corporations
The court was hearing several PILs claiming non-payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees, including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers, of the three corporations
delhi news

HC asks Delhi MCDs to list non-essential expenses

By Richa banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:00 AM IST
The court on Friday said employees are being denied their fundamental right of receiving salaries, a move that would affect the quality of life of the workers, as well as those dependent on them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:58 PM IST
“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the Covid vaccination drive of the Delhi government,” the Delhi chief minister’s office had tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
According to Delhi health bulletin, the national capital had recorded 293 cases on April 26 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
delhi news

Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the directive will come into force on January 20 and will remain for a period of 27 days up to February 15, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
delhi news

Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Somnath Bharti is currently stated to be in judicial custody in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday under section 505/153 IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks on hospitals and the Uttar Pradesh government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius 

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP