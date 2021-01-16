DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has placed an order for 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses which, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said has happened for the first time in 12 years.
“Congratulations Delhi! After 12 years of wait, orders have been placed by DTC to induct 1,000 low-floor AC CNG buses. All these buses will be on-road by Sept 2021. Delhi government is committed to a pollution-free Delhi by building a world-class public transport system,” Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.
In another tweet he said, “With these 1,000 buses, (the) total DTC fleet (size) will increase to 4,760 and the total bus fleet of Delhi (DTC and cluster) will increase to an all-time high of 7,693. Despite several obstacles in procurement in the past years, our government has persisted and delivered.”
The decision to induct 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet was approved by the DTC board, chaired by transport minister Kailash Gehlot,on January 6.
Gahlot said on Friday, “Despite many obstacles and hurdles, we have once again delivered. We have kept our promise. Expectedly, by May 2021, Delhi residents will have the first lot of these state-of-the-art buses which will be environment friendly, too, as they will be BS-VI compliant.”
The tenders for the batch of 1,000 air-conditioned low-floor buses were first floated in 2019. The contract was signed in 2020 but there were delays because of Covid-19 and the revenue shortage that it brought about. The letter of intent was issued to the manufacturer after the board’s approval.
The 1,000 new buses in the DTC fleet is part of the government’s larger plan to scale up Delhi’s existing bus fleet by 4,000 -- in DTC and the cluster network operated by concessionaires -- and also by introducing electric buses. Delhi, according to transport experts, needs at least 11,000 buses to cate to its population of nearly 20 million.
In December, the DTC also issued a tender to create a real-time passenger information system (PIS), which will enable commuters to access information on bus routes, estimated time of arrival, fare, location of nearest buses which a passenger wishes to board, availability of seats and best options for interchange -- all on their mobile phones.
The government has plans to have equipment fitted in the new buses to conform with the real-time PIS system, a senior official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The singer confesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals among 12 nabbed for defrauding ‘thousands’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sale resumes after brief pause, traders say demand low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 die in blaze at scrap godown in Kirti Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP; BJP hits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid beds at Delhi’s pvt hospitals reduced further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Delhi MCDs to list non-essential expenses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox