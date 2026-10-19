...
...
Next Story

DTIDC to install lighting at 969 Delhi bus shelters to improve safety

The proposed work includes LED batten lights, electrical wiring, distribution boards, and other safety equipment

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 10:46:12 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) plans to install lighting and electrical connections at 969 bus queue shelters across the Capital to improve safety, officials said on Monday.

Tenders have been floated for improving lighting at bus queue shelters. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
Tenders have been floated for improving lighting at bus queue shelters. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The proposed work includes LED batten lights, electrical wiring, distribution boards, circuit breakers, and other safety equipment, along with electricity metres and connections at the shelters at an estimated cost of over 5.04 crore.

Tenders have been floated for 320 bus queue shelters under Cluster I, covering East, North East, North and North Delhi districts. Cluster II will include 326 bus queue shelters in New Delhi, Old Delhi, Central Delhi, Outer Delhi and Central North Delhi. A third tender has been floated for 323 bus queue shelters across South, West, South West and South East Delhi.

The initiative is meant to improve visibility for commuters waiting for buses, particularly during early mornings and after sunset, when poorly lit waiting areas can cause inconvenience and raise safety concerns, officials said. Better lighting can help passengers identify buses and access points more easily while waiting for public transport, they added.

The selected agency will have 45 days to complete the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning work. It will subsequently be responsible for maintaining the installations for one year. The tender specifies a minimum five-year original equipment manufacturer warranty for the LED lights.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/DTIDC to install lighting at 969 Delhi bus shelters to improve safety
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks