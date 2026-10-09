New Delhi, Delhi University has asked its colleges, departments and hostels to conduct comprehensive safety assessments and submit detailed reports by October 12, with a focus on improving lighting, CCTV surveillance and security measures for women, according to university officials.

DU asks colleges to submit safety audit reports by Oct 12, plans review of CCTV, lighting

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A statement was issued by DU Proctor Manoj Singh following an online meeting held on Friday with college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors to discuss safety and security across the university.

"Delhi University has colleges and campuses spread across the city. The objective is to first collect data on where what can be improved, so we can give the report to the LG and CM, and accordingly action for campus and women safety can be taken," Singh said.

The university has asked authorities to identify blind spots, repair non-functional lights, install additional streetlights in poorly illuminated areas and strategically position CCTV cameras to improve surveillance, the statement said.

It also directed officials to prune overgrown trees obstructing natural light and address other potential safety hazards.

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{{^usCountry}} The proctor asked all relevant authorities to compile and submit detailed lists, either in hard copy or digital format, highlighting specific issues related to women's safety and infrastructure, by 5 pm on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proctor asked all relevant authorities to compile and submit detailed lists, either in hard copy or digital format, highlighting specific issues related to women's safety and infrastructure, by 5 pm on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

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"This initiative aims to facilitate the prompt identificationof these concerns and to address them systematically, fostering a safer environment for all members of the university community," the statement added.

The meeting also discussed increasing police presence near colleges and hostels, including the deployment of dedicated surveillance teams at strategic locations.

Representatives proposed installing more pink booths for women and strengthening the operations of the Vamika police van, which is recognised for its rapid-response capabilities.

The university also plans to organise gender sensitisation workshops in collaboration with the Delhi Police, along with a seven-day self-defence crash course for students.

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The statement said the Women's Safety helpline numbers 1091 and 112 would be prominently displayed and effectively communicated across college and campus premises.

Officials were further asked to assess the structural condition of campus buildings, colleges and hostels in coordination with the Engineering Department and report issues requiring urgent repairs.

The university said the measures were aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for students and staff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.