DU college societies reset their calendars virtually

The joy of students upon the phased reopening of Delhi University (DU) and the resumption of offline activities for various college societies seem to have been short-lived. With Omicron and the surging Covid-19 cases in the city, activities of college societies have been forced back to the virtual world.

Until some time back, members of Verbum – the English Dramatics Society of Sri Venkateswara College — were holding regular physical meet-ups. Now, they have transitioned to a virtual calendar for the next few months. “We have shifted to conducting virtual workshops and training,” says Arya Ray, the president of the society, adding, “Besides the improvisational games for acting, we have scriptwriting workshops as well as sessions on technical (lights and sound) and production (set design, costumes, props) aspect of plays. As of now, we are not working on any virtual plays.”

The Finance and Investment Cell of Shri Ram College of Commerce has also resorted to digital support sessions. Sanya Madan, president of the society, shares, “After an online induction, we have the mentor group’s meeting, where juniors will find their mentors. Instead of physical interactions, they will connect over video calls. We have already started the sessions on Shri Ram Financial Forum, where speakers from the field will conduct virtual sessions with our members.”

Not to be held back by the virus, students engaging in social work have also taken a digital detour. Mansi Rathore, a final-year student from Miranda House, says, “Students in Connecting Dreams Foundation — an NGO affiliated with Miranda House — were earlier going out for field work, such as distribution of sanitary pads and teaching the underprivileged. But their outings have had to be halted due to the pandemic situation. Currently, they are planning a virtual fundraiser. So what if we can’t go outside? We can still do our bit for the society.”

