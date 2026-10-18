DUSIB to hire adviser for slum rehabilitation plan

New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) plans to appoint a transaction adviser to assess the feasibility of in-situ rehabilitation of jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters in Seelampur, Lajpat Nagar and Sultanpuri, and help select a developer, officials said on Saturday.

DUSIB plans to rehabilitate 4,870 jhuggis across the three locations: 1,997 in Sultanpuri, 1,630 in Lajpat Nagar and 1,243 in Seelampur. The consultancy is to be completed within 16 weeks, officials said. (HT Archive)

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According to a request for proposal (RFP) issued on October 15, the consultant will help assess the projects, secure necessary approvals and facilitate the selection of a developer through private sector participation.

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DUSIB plans to rehabilitate 4,870 jhuggis across the three locations: 1,997 in Sultanpuri, 1,630 in Lajpat Nagar and 1,243 in Seelampur. The consultancy is to be completed within 16 weeks, officials said.

The board has limited applications to transaction advisers empanelled in Panel A by the department of economic affairs under the Union finance ministry. Applicants must be legal entities with at least 10 years of existence and an office in Delhi-NCR,according to the RFP.

Proposals will be assessed under a quality- and cost-based selection system, with 80% weightage for technical performance and 20% for the financial bid. Firms must score at least 70 out of 100 in the technical evaluation to qualify for the financial assessment. The appointment is an initial step towards assessing the projects’ viability and identifying developers, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The adviser will provide expertise in feasibility studies, project structuring, procurement strategy and real estate development. Separate RFPs are being issued for individual locations, with Seelampur scheduled to be considered first in the bidding sequence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The adviser will provide expertise in feasibility studies, project structuring, procurement strategy and real estate development. Separate RFPs are being issued for individual locations, with Seelampur scheduled to be considered first in the bidding sequence. {{/usCountry}}

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DUSIB plans to undertake in-situ rehabilitation of JJ clusters at several locations in Delhi through private sector participation. Delhi has around 750 slum clusters housing more than 400,000 families.

The Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2026, is expected to be notified soon. It adopts a public-private partnership (PPP) model for in-situ redevelopment, allowing developers to build rehabilitation housing for eligible residents in return for development rights over commercially valuable portions of the land.

Unlike the 2015 policy, under which the government was the principal implementing agency, the new policy emphasises financial viability, mixed-use redevelopment and private participation. It provides for in-situ redevelopment and relocation, with eligible slum dwellers to receive 25-square-metre flats with civic amenities. Eligibility will be determined based on the cut-off date of January 1, 2025, officials said.