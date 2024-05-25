ED opposes Kavitha’s bail plea, says she ‘destroyed evidence’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday vehemently opposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha’s plea for bail in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, accusing her of influencing her co-accused and destroying evidence. BRS leader K Kavitha (ANI)

In its affidavit submitted to the court, ED highlighted instances of alleged influence, including Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai’s retraction of his statement after 118 days. The affidavit noted that Pillai’s retraction coincided with the day the agency sought Kavitha’s presence for the first time. “It is apparent that the applicant herein wields considerable influence,” the affidavit said. The court, after hearing the submissions, posted the matter for hearing on May 27.

ED said that Kavitha, daughter of Telangana’s former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been giving false evidence during the recording of statements, has indulged in litigation to delay the probe, and has been making unnecessary, redundant, and political statements.

The federal agency also accused Kavitha of deleting evidence from her phone and actively participating in activities related to the proceeds of crime amounting to ₹292.8 crore. “... Kavitha has actively destroyed digital evidence to conceal her role and involvement in this scam,” the affidavit said.

“Kavitha has conspired with other people and was actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore and then in establishing the money laundering ecosystem i.e. M/s Indo Spirits through her proxy which generated proceeds of crime of ₹192.8 crore. By such acts, K Kavitha is involved in various processes and activities relating to proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of ₹292.8 crore,” the affidavit added.

Kavitha’s plea, challenging the city court’s denial of bail in all cases against her, was based on the assertion that her arrest on March 15 was orchestrated by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre with the active connivance of ED. However, ED refuted these claims, asserting that the investigation was conducted impartially and without political bias.

The agency also contested Kavitha’s application for bail on health grounds, arguing that the medical documents provided were outdated and did not warrant bail. Moreover, the affidavit said that Kavitha did not raise any medical complaints during her post-arrest examination.

Meanwhile, CBI informed the Delhi high court about its imminent filing of an additional charge sheet against Kavitha in the Delhi excise case. CBI’s counsel DP Singh informed the court that the charge sheet against Kavitha is expected to be filed by the first week of June.

This disclosure came during the hearing of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai’s plea challenging the city court’s decision not to postpone arguments on framing charges in the CBI case.