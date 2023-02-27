Educators apprehend Sisodia’s arrest could adversely impact education reforms

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, school administrators are apprehensive that the arrest may adversely impact the implementation of various programmes and policies of the directorate of education (DoE). Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during the inauguration of BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence in DESU Colony, Janakpuri, on February 2, 2023. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rode to power for a consecutive second term on the back of its achievements in the education sector, especially school education. Since then, reforms brought about by the party in the field of education in Delhi has been the focal point of its election campaigning in other states as well.

Most recently, Sisodia was at the forefront of the Delhi government’s tussle with the L-G’s office over the issue of sending school teachers to Finland for training. The education minister wrote to lieutenant-governor VK Saxena last Thursday urging him to clear the state government’s proposal to send a fresh batch of teachers to Finland to attend a training module that is to begin in March.

When asked if that would now be put on the back burner, senior officials in DoE said Sisodia has written to the L-G’s office recently with a second proposal and they are awaiting a response.

School administrators said the arrest had come as a surprise to them.

Sukhbir Singh Yadav, principal of Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 21, Rohini, said while the deputy chief minister handled several portfolios, education was always given priority. “There is no doubt that his commitment to education is unwavering. He is a dedicated minister and his involvement in schools was such that it motivated teachers and students,” said Yadav.

He said while day-to-day operations managed by the DoE may remain unaffected, there will be a lacuna in Sisodia’s absence. “The director, education, and other officials ensure implementation of the government’s vision; but the education minister used to be closely involved, guiding the department. His absence will create an impact on all stakeholders,” said Yadav.

Vice-principal of another government school in Dwarka, who did not wish to be named, said since Sisodia was responsible for spearheading the education reforms in Delhi, an impact on the sector was likely. Be it Business Blasters or the mindset curricula, he was actively involved in the implementation for several innovative programmes.

As part of the Business Blasters programme, students in classes 11 and 12 are mentored and provided a financial capital of ₹2,000 as seed money to help kick-start their business ideas. Mindset curricula comprise “entrepreneurship mindset”, “happiness”, and ”deshbhakti” modules.

“Since the government came to power, multiple new programmes have been launched and implemented due to Sisodia’s involvement. The arrest has impacted the morale of teachers and students. While students in junior classes might not understand what has happened, students in senior classes who follow the news are not happy,” said the vice-principal.

Shailendra Sharma, principal advisor to the director, education, said while Sisodia’s arrest had disappointed educators and students, the implementation of various DoE programmes will continue as before.

“Parents, teachers, and children are disappointed as they love Sisodia since he operated with a vision. At the same time, the education minister has succeeded in building a strong sense of ownership of various programmes among principals, teachers, and children. My belief is that the reform programmes initiated by him will carry on due to this sense of ownership,” said Sharma.

There were others who said the functioning of schools will not be hampered in any way. Sant Ram, a teacher at a government school, said political developments did not impact classroom teaching/learning. “A system is in place and will continue as before. Most teachers are not bothered by these developments,” he said.