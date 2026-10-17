New Delhi, Expired green peas, Greek yoghurt and brownies, flies, mosquitoes and even a lizard were found at food storage facilities operated by online food delivery and retail companies in Delhi during an enforcement drive ahead of the festival season, officials said on Friday.

Expired food products, pests found at online food delivery stores in Delhi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The inspections by the Delhi government's Food Safety Department also revealed unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control measures and lapses in maintaining prescribed temperatures at several premises.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to tighten monitoring of markets, food storage facilities and establishments supplying food products.

"Inspections revealed lapses in maintaining required temperatures at several premises. Of the 59 desi ghee samples tested, 19 were found to be unsafe while four failed to meet food safety standards. Action is being taken in accordance with rules based on deficiencies identified," an official statement said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, at a food company's premises in Uttam Nagar, officials found frozen green peas, Greek yoghurt, eggless chocolate-chip brownies and cow ghee products that had passed their expiry dates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At another company's premises in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, flies, mosquitoes and a lizard were found, while spider webs were present. The cleaning schedule and the related checklist were also unavailable, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At another company's premises in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, flies, mosquitoes and a lizard were found, while spider webs were present. The cleaning schedule and the related checklist were also unavailable, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At a major online food aggregator's premises in Daryaganj, officials found dirty crates and dust in food storage areas. Rat traps had not been placed at appropriate locations, and their number was inadequate, it added.

At the aggregator's Rohini store, no arrangements were found to segregate food items to prevent the risk of cross-contamination between products.

Officials said food samples were also collected during the inspections, and improvement notices were issued to the establishments concerned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.