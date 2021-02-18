Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams
Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders continue to be blocked as farmers continue their agitation demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. The Delhi Police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital during the peak travel hours.
Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad are facing heavy traffic jams in peak hours as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has remained completely closed due to the ongoing agitation. All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to the alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.
Also Read | A second toolkit was in works: Delhi Police
However, NH-24 road is kept open for traffic going to Delhi from Ghaziabad through Ghazipur roundabout. So, motorists entering Delhi from Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar or Apsara border may take a right turn from the Ghazipur roundabout and take NH-24 road from there to move towards south and central Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and the Ring Road.
“Also, commuters can take Vikas Marg after taking a right turn from under the Patparganj Industrial Area flyover from Anand Vihar-Ghazipur road. No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut expressway while NH-9 is kept open only during morning and evening peak hours when traffic remain heavy,” a traffic police officer said.
Apart from the UP Gate border, Singhu, Tikri, Saboli and Piau Maniyari borders are also closed.
Traffic police officials said that Jharoda and Auchandi borders are opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Pall toll tax borders are open for traffic.
As traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44, the traffic police have asked motorists to avoid these routes and take the alternate or diverted routes.
Chilla border between Noida and Delhi remains open on both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price climbs to ₹89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses ₹80-mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI remains in very poor zone, slight improvement likely during the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day clashes: Car mechanic held, two swords recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran a youtube local news channel found shot dead in Dwarka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A place to call home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lens on lax checks after doc’s kin get vaccine jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PWD gets notice for demolition waste on forest department land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admission process begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamia students ask varsity to resume on-campus classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government leans on poll data for scaling up vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All govt offices, MCDs, police to have separate toilets for transgender persons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwarka residents oppose construction of drain at the cost of 600 trees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox