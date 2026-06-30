Fines for driving on wrong side nearly doubled in Delhi, LG told

The Delhi Traffic Police informed Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu that prosecutions against wrong-side driving nearly doubled this year, with 342,381 challans issued till June 25 compared with 172,879 during the corresponding period last year, according to a statement issued by the LG office on Tuesday. Police also registered 2,033 first information reports (FIRs) for the violation. Challans for unauthorised parking rose 36.5%, from 778,258 in 2025 to 1,062,350 this year. Officers briefed him on enforcement by the southern, eastern, western, central, northern and New Delhi traffic ranges.

Officials said LG Sandhu reviewed traffic enforcement measures during a meeting on Monday with Delhi Police chief Satish Golchha and senior traffic police officers. Officers briefed him on enforcement by the southern, eastern, western, central, northern and New Delhi traffic ranges.

“The eastern range that accounts for most congested, crowded and cramped roads and locations recorded the highest proportional increase in wrong-side driving prosecutions at 189% (rising from 33,413 till June 25 to 96,472 challans this year during the same period) and a 103% rise in unauthorised parking challans, from 113,070 to 229,313, along with the registration of 397 FIRs for wrong-side driving,” the statement said.

The northern range recorded a 128% increase in wrong-side driving, issuing 25,251 challans against 11,037 last year, besides registering 410 FIRs. Unauthorised parking challans rose 51.5% from 41,805 to 63,338.

The central range reported an 81.5% increase in wrong-side driving, from 69,149 to 125,441 challans, with 334 FIRs, while unauthorised parking challans rose 98% to 188,116. The New Delhi range recorded a 105% rise in wrong-side driving, from 11,140 to 22,901 challans, while improper parking challans increased 13% to 221,226.

The southern range registered a 79% rise in wrong-side driving, from 20,499 to 36,663 challans, with 333 FIRs, and an 11% increase in unauthorised parking to 159,729. The western range recorded a 29% increase in wrong-side driving, from 27,641 to 35,653 challans, with 296 FIRs, while unauthorised parking challans rose 6% to 200,628.

To be sure, delhi traffic police’s traffic enforcement is divided into six broad operational ranges: Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, Central and New Delhi. These are internal enforcement zones that cover the corresponding parts of the city, with the New Delhi range generally referring to the New Delhi district and the central administrative area, while the other ranges cover their respective north, south, east, west and central parts of Delhi.

“Assessing broader encroachment removal efforts initiated by the police in congruence with the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and market traders associations (MTAs), during foot patrolling, the LG noted that 4,900 special joint drives were conducted with civic agencies between January and June 2026. These drives resulted in the issuance of 390,000 improper parking challans to clear pedestrian and vehicular pathways,” the statement said.