Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory; 6 feared missing

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in outer Delhi on Monday morning. A total of 31 fire tenders and more than 50 firefighters have been pressed into service to douse the flames, fire department officials said.

Although no casualties have been reported yet, the owner of the factory told the firefighters that six of his employees were missing and were not responding to calls on their mobile phones, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

“It’s a major category fire and the fire-fighting operation may continue till late evening. As far as casualties are concerned, we have not found any bodies. The factory owner is saying that six workers are missing. They may be trapped inside but we cannot confirm or deny it at this moment,” said Garg.

According to Garg, the fire control room received a call at 8.22am regarding fire at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar. Initially, 24 fire tenders were sent. As the fire was big, seven more such vehicles were rushed. The fire fighting operation is still on.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh said the building also has a godown of shoes. Two ambulances have also been called to the spot. Five-six persons are suspected to be inside the premises, he said.