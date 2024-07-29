Fire breaks out at south Delhi’s INA market; six injured: Police

At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi’s INA market early on Monday, officials said. According to fire officials, the fire spread to two other restaurants. (Representative file photo)

According to fire officials, the fire spread to two other restaurants.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire call for the incident was made around 3:20am.

“We were told the fire was in a restaurant in the INA market near the metro station. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot”, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief said.

Officials said fire was reported in Kerala restaurant which later spread to two Chinese fast food restaurants. All three shops were gutted in the fire.

Fire officials said those who were working around the shops were severely injured.

The injured persons have been identified as Sunil (46), Ashki (26), Arun (18), Shiva (26), Shiv Kumar (26) and Girish (42).

“Sunil suffered over 70% burn injuries and has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital along with Ashki who has 10% burn injuries”, said Sunil.

“The rest of the four injured are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the Delhi. Fire officials said that they suffered 25-40% burn injuries”, he added.