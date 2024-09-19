Five held in Faridabad for trapping men, extorting them

Two women and three men were arrested for allegedly running an extortion racket by trapping men in compromising situations with the accused women, having physical relations, recording the same and threatening to publicly shame them or file false rape cases if they failed to pay up, police said on Thursday. Police registered a case and made arrests in September. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The main accused was identified as 23-year-old Sania Salim and her associates as Reshma Rafiq, 45, Raheesh Khan, 48, Irfan Khan, 27, and Farid Mohammad, 27. They are all residents of Faridabad, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Hemendra Kumar Meena said.

“We are identifying such gangs that are extorting people through honey traps. This is the second gang we have busted, and our crackdown on such criminal groups will continue,” DCP Meena said.

Police zeroed in on the gang based on a complaint filed by a victim at the Dhauj police station on September 11. The complainant, a man, alleged he was lured by Sania Salim in February 2024 under the pretext that she was being abused by her husband and when he and a friend — identified as Mubarik, who was later found to be their accomplice — sought to help her, ended up being trapped and paying ₹3.51 lakh.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Salim on September 14 from Pali village. The gang has extorted money from multiple victims, and has cases registered against them in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Haryana, police said.

A case under sections 284 (extortion), 379 B (snatching) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the five persons at Dhauj police station on September 11, police said.