Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels
Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital.
Promote Delhi’s rich food culture
Food truck owners and restaurateurs feel this move, long in the pipeline, will promote the multi-regional food culture that Delhi boasts of. Hershvardhan Kumar, who owns a food truck in Dwarka, says, “It was legal to park food trucks in Delhi until authorities decided against issuing new licenses over a decade ago... Now, I hope to expand to North Campus and Greater Kailash.”
An alternative experience for foodies
Food truck culture is a rage across the world, particularly attracting young professionals, and the concept has found favour in several Indian cities as well. Restaurateur Saurabh Khanijo, who introduced the food trucks Wanchai By Kylin, calls the return of food trucks to Delhi’s streets a “good news” for food lovers as well as mobile eatery business owners, as it allows everyone to enjoy a “diverse range of experiences”. Food truck spaces, a popular feature in the NCR, such as Sector 29 Leisure Valley Parking in Gurugram, can be replicated in Delhi as well, feels Khanijo.
Need for designated spaces and hygiene
To ensure the sustainability of food truck culture in Delhi, Khanijo states that certain amenities must be taken care of first. “There needs to be designated areas where we can park, make sanitary seating arrangement, have mist fans in summer,” he says.
Jyoti Ganapathi, who runs a food truck business named Dosa Inc, along with her partner Satya, adds that there also needs to be a proper procedural understanding between business owners and the authorities. “We understand that food trucks can’t be permitted on congested streets. However, clarity will be needed on whether we’ll be expected to park permanently or come and go according to fixed hours. The existing vending zones also need to be updated... Running water supply, fixed metre reading, waste disposal system — these need to be put into place to make sure food trucks serving on the roads can adhere to hygiene standards,” she explains, adding on an enthusiastic note, “We’d love to have places like Dilli Haat or Hauz Khas be made into food truck lots.”
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man nabbed for giving saline jabs to students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand floods may affect water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NDMC to re-invite bids for its e-scooter project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghazipur flower market to get a cold storage, roads and amenities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Delhi parks, north Delhi schools to start yoga classes soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt to soon start facilitating registration of e-autos: Kailash Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana
- Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox