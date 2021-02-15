IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels

Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:10 AM IST

Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital.

Promote Delhi’s rich food culture

Food truck owners and restaurateurs feel this move, long in the pipeline, will promote the multi-regional food culture that Delhi boasts of. Hershvardhan Kumar, who owns a food truck in Dwarka, says, “It was legal to park food trucks in Delhi until authorities decided against issuing new licenses over a decade ago... Now, I hope to expand to North Campus and Greater Kailash.”

An alternative experience for foodies

Food truck culture is a rage across the world, particularly attracting young professionals, and the concept has found favour in several Indian cities as well. Restaurateur Saurabh Khanijo, who introduced the food trucks Wanchai By Kylin, calls the return of food trucks to Delhi’s streets a “good news” for food lovers as well as mobile eatery business owners, as it allows everyone to enjoy a “diverse range of experiences”. Food truck spaces, a popular feature in the NCR, such as Sector 29 Leisure Valley Parking in Gurugram, can be replicated in Delhi as well, feels Khanijo.

Some food trucks in NCR have a dedicated fan following.
Some food trucks in NCR have a dedicated fan following.

Need for designated spaces and hygiene

To ensure the sustainability of food truck culture in Delhi, Khanijo states that certain amenities must be taken care of first. “There needs to be designated areas where we can park, make sanitary seating arrangement, have mist fans in summer,” he says.

Jyoti Ganapathi, who runs a food truck business named Dosa Inc, along with her partner Satya, adds that there also needs to be a proper procedural understanding between business owners and the authorities. “We understand that food trucks can’t be permitted on congested streets. However, clarity will be needed on whether we’ll be expected to park permanently or come and go according to fixed hours. The existing vending zones also need to be updated... Running water supply, fixed metre reading, waste disposal system — these need to be put into place to make sure food trucks serving on the roads can adhere to hygiene standards,” she explains, adding on an enthusiastic note, “We’d love to have places like Dilli Haat or Hauz Khas be made into food truck lots.”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Last year following the Covid-19 lockdown, the Delhi government had devised a one-time revised promotion policy for students of class 9 and 11 where students were promoted using grace marks and assignments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
delhi news

Man nabbed for giving saline jabs to students

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:16 AM IST
The suspect has been detained for “detailed investigation” and booked under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering human life or personal safety of others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Finding a thing of beauty in a Walled City street
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village, a week after glacier burst on Feb. 7 in Joshimath triggered a flash flood, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_14_2021_000214B)(PTI)
Chamoli: ITBP personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village, a week after glacier burst on Feb. 7 in Joshimath triggered a flash flood, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_14_2021_000214B)(PTI)
delhi news

Uttarakhand floods may affect water supply in south, east and north-east Delhi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
In a series of tweets, Chadha said that turbidity in raw water collected from Delhi’s Upper Ganga Canal had increased to an “unprecedented level of 8000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
NDMC officials said that it will be the second time when fresh bids will be called.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
NDMC officials said that it will be the second time when fresh bids will be called.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

NDMC to re-invite bids for its e-scooter project

By Ashish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Officials of the civic body said that the project was delayed mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once launched, the project aims at curbing air pollution by providing last-mile connectivity by renting out electric scooters to users in areas under its jurisdiction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt may soon start facilitating registration of e-autos

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Under Delhi’s electric vehicle policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker sits among Marigold flowers at Ghazipur flower market ahead of Diwali in New Delhi.(PTI)
A worker sits among Marigold flowers at Ghazipur flower market ahead of Diwali in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Ghazipur flower market to get a cold storage, roads and amenities

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The government has issued a tender for the project estimated to cost around 197.45 crore, for which the bids are open till March 5, said a senior government official and according to documents that HT has seen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body will charge a nominal fee from participants for the classes, with officials saying that the move will help increase SDMC’s revenue.(Image via Twitter)
The civic body will charge a nominal fee from participants for the classes, with officials saying that the move will help increase SDMC’s revenue.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

South Delhi parks, north Delhi schools to start yoga classes soon

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Narendra Chawla, the south corporation’s leader of the house, said that the civic body has started the process of finalising modalities of the project and appoint yoga instructors to educate people about the exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
Sharma, aged 25, was stabbed to death by a group of men after a quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday.(Representative image)
delhi news

Mangolpuri murder: Large number of people gather to condole Rinku Sharma's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Addressing the condolence meeting at near Sharma's house in Mangolpuri, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar demanded trial of the murder case and hanging of the culprits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
The highest coronavirus disease tests (66,803) were conducted on February 10 when 127 people were detected positive.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
delhi news

Recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi exceed cases logged during the week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Delhi has been witnessing a significant decline in its daily cases since the beginning of this year. On January 27, only 96 coronavirus disease cases had been added, which have been the lowest in more than nine months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
"E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The Delhi government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi," said Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to soon start facilitating registration of e-autos: Kailash Gahlot

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign, the Delhi government will now focus on adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws, and e-carts
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM demanding security for protestors.(File photo)
AAP leader Raghav Chadha writes to Punjab CM demanding security for protestors.(File photo)
delhi news

High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi: Raghav Chadha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26. (HT FILE)
Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana is being probed for his role in instigating violence on January 26. (HT FILE)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce reward for information on whereabouts of Lakha Sidhana

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • Sidhana came into focus once more after he released a video on social media demanding the release of Sidhu and was also seen asking the representatives of farmers unions to demand his release before holding another round of discussions with the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.((HT file))
JNU administrative building.((HT file))
delhi news

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP