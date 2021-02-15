Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels

Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital.

Promote Delhi’s rich food culture

Food truck owners and restaurateurs feel this move, long in the pipeline, will promote the multi-regional food culture that Delhi boasts of. Hershvardhan Kumar, who owns a food truck in Dwarka, says, “It was legal to park food trucks in Delhi until authorities decided against issuing new licenses over a decade ago... Now, I hope to expand to North Campus and Greater Kailash.”

An alternative experience for foodies

Food truck culture is a rage across the world, particularly attracting young professionals, and the concept has found favour in several Indian cities as well. Restaurateur Saurabh Khanijo, who introduced the food trucks Wanchai By Kylin, calls the return of food trucks to Delhi’s streets a “good news” for food lovers as well as mobile eatery business owners, as it allows everyone to enjoy a “diverse range of experiences”. Food truck spaces, a popular feature in the NCR, such as Sector 29 Leisure Valley Parking in Gurugram, can be replicated in Delhi as well, feels Khanijo.

Some food trucks in NCR have a dedicated fan following.

Need for designated spaces and hygiene

To ensure the sustainability of food truck culture in Delhi, Khanijo states that certain amenities must be taken care of first. “There needs to be designated areas where we can park, make sanitary seating arrangement, have mist fans in summer,” he says.

Jyoti Ganapathi, who runs a food truck business named Dosa Inc, along with her partner Satya, adds that there also needs to be a proper procedural understanding between business owners and the authorities. “We understand that food trucks can’t be permitted on congested streets. However, clarity will be needed on whether we’ll be expected to park permanently or come and go according to fixed hours. The existing vending zones also need to be updated... Running water supply, fixed metre reading, waste disposal system — these need to be put into place to make sure food trucks serving on the roads can adhere to hygiene standards,” she explains, adding on an enthusiastic note, “We’d love to have places like Dilli Haat or Hauz Khas be made into food truck lots.”

