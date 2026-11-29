New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted four men in a 2012 armed robbery case outside a house in Saket, observing that the complainant’s account of the incident changed like “shifting sand” and that the prosecution’s case rested partly on an untraced fifth suspect who was little more than a “ghost”.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an order passed on November 27, Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts held that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt against Khurshid, Sadakat alias Saddi, Nazir and Rafique alias Chote alias Pavva.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The four faced charges of criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery with a deadly weapon, possessing stolen property and illegal possession of firearms.

The case stemmed from an FIR registered at Saket police station on March 25, 2012, after complainant Yogesh Sakhuja, a distributor of ITC’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products, reported being robbed outside his house around 8 pm.

According to the initial police account, Sakhuja had arrived in his SUV carrying a bag containing cash collections and cheques. Armed men allegedly threatened him with country-made pistols, snatched the bag and fled in a hatchback towards Mehrauli Road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police arrested the four accused on April 9, 2012, claiming their disclosure statements led to the recovery of the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police arrested the four accused on April 9, 2012, claiming their disclosure statements led to the recovery of the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A fifth alleged accomplice, identified as “Raju UP Wala”, was never arrested.

The court found serious inconsistencies — the amount of the loot had risen from around ₹1 lakh in the initial PCR diary entry to more than ₹16.32 lakh during the investigation and trial. Moreover, the victim produced no financial records to establish that he was carrying such a large amount of cash.

The police also failed to produce the PCR call transcript, which could have established what was reported immediately after the incident, the court said.

The number of accused, too, changed during the investigation. While Sakhuja initially described three men emerging from the hatchback, the court noted that he subsequently claimed there were four—a detail he said he learnt from police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The version of the complainant seems like shifting sand, from three boys suddenly stepping out of the white car, two looting him and one staying in the car as the getaway driver,” the judge observed.

“Further, how three boys became four and that he came to know this fact only through the Delhi Police website,” the court added.

The court also found the prosecution’s case on dacoity unsustainable.

Under Section 395 of the Indian Penal Code, dacoity requires the participation of at least five persons. The prosecution sought to establish the fifth participant through “Raju UP Wala”, but he was neither arrested nor traced, and there was no reliable evidence establishing his identity or involvement.

The charge of robbery with a deadly weapon against Sadakat also failed during the trial.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although police claimed to have recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, forensic examination found its firing mechanism faulty, the court ruled. “An inoperable piece of metal incapable of discharging ammunition cannot be deemed a deadly weapon,” it said,

The judge further flagged contradictions in the accounts of three key police witnesses over the timing of interrogations.

Finding the prosecution evidence unreliable and insufficient to establish the accused persons’ involvement, the court acquitted all four men of the charges.