Tillu Tajpuria murder: Four Tihar inmates booked for murder

The special cell of Delhi Police has charged four inmates of Tihar jail number 8 for murder and two others for criminal conspiracy in connection to the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria inside the prison premises in May this year, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. Tillu Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by rival gang members inside the Tihar jail on May 2. (ANI)

According to the officials, in its 936-page charge sheet filed before the court of chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on Thursday, the special cell has also charged the four accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of their duties), 353 (assault to deter public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of weapon of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

On May 2, Tajpuria was brutally stabbed over 100 times by four members of the rival Gogi gang in the courtyard of jail number 8 of Tihar Central Prison, and in full view of the security personnel and other inmates.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that during investigation, Riyaz Khan alias Riyaz alias Ganda alias Sonu, 39, Deepak Singh alias Tittar, 31, Yogesh Singh alias Tunda, 30, and Rajesh Singh alias Karambir, 42, were found main accused in the murder.

Vinod Lal alias Chavanni and Ataul Rehman Khan were the main conspirators of the murder, the officer said.

“We also recorded the statement of the other jail inmates, who were present at the time of Tajpuria’s murder as eyewitnesses in this case, including Satyawan Sonu, Vijay Sehrawat, Manjeet Singh alias Mahal, Pradeep Solanki, Rohit alias Rahul under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

The officer further said that during investigation, six bloodstained knives were recovered from the accused people. “Recreation of crime scene was also conducted by the officials of forensic science laboratory (FSL), Rohini. The FSL officials also conducted the photography and videography of the all six accused persons. Data of CCTV installed in Tihar Jail were also obtained and analysed, to ascertain the role of accused persons in this murder,” he said.

Police officers investigating the matter also corroborated that the security officials and other inmates remained mute spectators throughout the attack, according to the officer.

A case of murder was later lodged against all the four accused at Hari Nagar police station on May 2. “All of these accused are associated with gang of Jitender Gogi, who was allegedly killed by associates of Tajpuria on September 22, 2021 in the Rohini court premises. We will soon move to court to seek their five days’ police remand. During the analysis of the video footage with us, it was found that all of them attacked Tajpuria with improvised knives and rods till he fell unconsciously on the floor,” said another officer aware of the matter.

The second officer further said that Titar and Khan stabbed Tillu the most. “The identities of the accused and the sequence of events were established after scanning footage from CCTV cameras. The video footage showed that the other two were less aggressive,” the officer added.

