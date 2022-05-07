Framework to push solar tech in works
The Delhi government think tank, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), has partnered with a clean energy firm, RMI India, to develop a framework to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, especially solar energy, in the Capital.
“Delhi government has laid out an ambitious jobs plan through the Rozgar Budget of creating two million jobs in five years. The Rozgar Budget lays a special emphasis on generating green jobs including 40,000 new jobs in the next five years in solar energy. The Rozgar Budget announced Delhi government’s intention to bring out a new solar policy for Delhi in 2022. This collaboration will go a long way in tapping into global best practices and ensuring Delhi emerges as the national and global leader in terms of rooftop solar adoption,” said Jasmine Shah, DDC vice chairperson.
The Delhi Solar Policy 2016 expired in 2021 and the Rozgar Budget said the Delhi government will come up with a new policy in 2022 that will position Delhi as a national and global leader in rooftop solar generation, while simultaneously generating 40,000 green jobs.
Rajasthan’s nod for recruitment for 1,000 posts in government colleges
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the state finance department has given a nod for the recruitment of 1,000 posts in government colleges. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “After completing all formalities, the notification of recruitment will be issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission by June this year.” The chief minister also said that the state government is introducing a distance education scheme for girls.
Army major dies after falling off cliff during counter-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri
An army major died after Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday. “He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest army hospital,” an official said.
Interview: Delimitation panel has disempowered Kashmiris, says NC leader Masoodi
As the Delimitation Commission submitted its final report on Thursday, National Conference leader and MP from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, Hasnain Masoodi, who was also one of the associate members of the panel along with four other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, tells Mir Ehsan how the panel has disempowered the people of Kashmir and the entire process has been done to benefit the BJP.
Northern Command chief: Situation on LAC stable, various channels of communication now open
Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said in order to prevent smaller incidents escalating into bigger ones along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army and People's Liberation Army of China have established various channels of communication at battalion and brigade levels in the strategic Ladakh region.
Three from Punjab killed in car crash at Jammu’s Nagrota
Three persons hailing from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Jambu zoo at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh, 32, of Moga; Sham Lal, 47, and Vikas Kumar, 38, both from Ferozepur. “The accident occurred at 7.30am when their Celerio car being driven at a high speed crashed near Jambu zoo. The driver lost control over the wheel,” said a police officer.
