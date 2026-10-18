Govt sets up DITI for policymaking, development blueprint

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up the Delhi Institute for Transformation and Innovation (DITI), a policy advisory body tasked with preparing a long-term development roadmap for the national capital, including a comprehensive Vision Delhi 2047 document, an official said on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the planning department on October 12, DITI will function as the government’s principal advisory body on public policy, development strategies and institutional reforms. (Representative photo)

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the proposal for DITI in her 2026-27 Budget speech, allocating ₹59 crore for it this fiscal. The Cabinet approved the institute on July 28.

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According to a notification issued by the planning department on October 12, DITI will function as the government’s principal advisory body on public policy, development strategies and institutional reforms.

Gupta will chair DITI’s governing board, which will include all cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner and the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The chief minister will nominate the board’s vice-chairperson, and the administrative secretary of the planning department will serve as DITI’s member secretary. The board may also invite subject experts in India and abroad to participate in its deliberations.

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{{^usCountry}} The institute is expected to strengthen evidence-based policymaking by using data, technology, research and partnerships, according to the notification. It will also conduct impact assessments to help government improve the design and implementation of their programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The institute is expected to strengthen evidence-based policymaking by using data, technology, research and partnerships, according to the notification. It will also conduct impact assessments to help government improve the design and implementation of their programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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A key mandate of DITI will be to develop medium-term and long-term development frameworks, identify emerging challenges and opportunities, and prepare a roadmap aligned with citizens’ aspirations and national priorities. It will also regularly review government programmes and recommend corrective measures to improve their efficiency and accountability, the notification said.

An executive committee, headed by the chief secretary, will oversee the institute’s operational work. Its members will include the administrative secretaries of the planning, urban development, public works, and irrigation and flood control departments, along with a representative of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, identified as the lead knowledge institution.

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The executive committee will work with NITI Aayog and the lead knowledge institution to prepare sectoral targets, socioeconomic objectives and a roadmap for Vision Delhi 2047.