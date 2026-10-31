Greater Noida: Man, 11-year-old son fall to death from 23rd floor

A man and his 11-year-old son died on Friday after falling from the 23rd floor of a high-rise in Greater Noida west, police said, adding that preliminary investigation found the two had been plucking flowers and no foul play was suspected.

Police said they received information from the society’s security guard early Friday that a man and a child had fallen from the high-rise.

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The deceased were identified as Randeep Patra, a native of West Bengal, and his son, a Class 6 student, residents of Mahagun Mywoods Society in Gaur City 2. They are survived by Randeep’s wife, Amrita. Both Randeep, 40, and Amrita are posted as section officers at the Central Secretariat in New Delhi.

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Police said they received information from the society’s security guard early Friday that a man and a child had fallen from the high-rise. “We rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” said Ranjeet Singh, Bisrakh station house officer (SHO).

Singh said that, according to the victim’s wife, Randeep had planted flowers near the rear end of the balcony. Around 4am, he and his son were plucking flowers when they fell.The balcony had a boundary wall measuring only three to four inches in height and no protective grill, the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a police officer associated with the investigation, “The boy was plucking flowers from the branches of a tree that had grown across the balcony when he lost his balance on the ladder. It appears that Patra also lost his balance while attempting to save his son, and both fell.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a police officer associated with the investigation, “The boy was plucking flowers from the branches of a tree that had grown across the balcony when he lost his balance on the ladder. It appears that Patra also lost his balance while attempting to save his son, and both fell.” {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said they also found a ladder and skid marks on the balcony.

Amrita did not immediately realise what had happened and only learnt once she went to check on them.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations on Friday afternoon. Police said no suspicious circumstances had emerged so far and further investigation was underway.

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