Group behind Jantar Mantar hate event plans November stir in Delhi

Save India Foundation (SIF), a group which had organized two protests - - at Jantar Mantar (in August 2021) and Burari Hindu Mahapanchayat (in April 2022) -- triggering a controversy over alleged hate speeches by some speakers, has announced a march in Delhi in November.

Self-appointed president of the group, Preet Singh, who is currently out on bail after his arrest in the Jantar Mantar case, confirmed that the group would hold the march on November 27. Singh is an alleged accused in both cases.

Similar to their demands at Jantar Mantar and the Burari, the foundation said they are holding the proposed march between Rajghat and Rashrapati Bhawan to demand uniform laws, repeal of colonial era laws, and stop religious conversion among other demands.

Singh said their legal team has already filed application at different police station along the route seeking permission for the march. Senior Delhi police officers said they were yet to be informed of the march and would take a call after checking the details. “We will decide once we get request for the march. The permission will depend on the people who are organizing the rally and the details of the march,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Delhi Police had earlier denied permission to the Save India Foundation for the groups two events -- August 11, 2021 Jantar Mantar protest and the Hindu Mahapahachayat on March 4, 2022 in Burari. The organisers, however, went ahead with their programme during which hate speeches were delivered by different speakers. Videos shared on social media, which are still available on online platforms show police personnel at the two spots when the hate speeches were delivered. In the Jantar Mantar case, police arrested many self appointed leader of right wing ouitfits and also former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhayay. Upadhyaya too has maintained that he did not make any inflammatory or hate speech.

In the Jantar Mantar case, police have filed a charge sheet after arresting at least seven persons while the investigation in the Hindu Mahapanchayat case is still pending and no persons were arrested.

When contacted, Preet Singh, President of the SIF, said, “I was not involved in delivering any hate speech at Jantar Mantar or Burari but was still framed by police in both cases. Holding a march is our legal right. Our demand is the same such as a uniform civil code, uniform education and a ban on religious conversion. We have written to the police seeking permission for a peaceful march. We are yet to hear from them,” said Singh.

In a message on WhatsApp groups, Singh has asked different Hindu outfits to be part of the initiative.

