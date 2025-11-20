Gupta, cabinet fan out for pollution and sanitation checks

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers fanned out across several parts of Delhi on Wednesday as the government stepped up on-ground checks on pollution control and sanitation, launching a citywide campaign under the slogan “Meri Dilli -Meri Zimmedari (My Delhi, My Responsibility)”. Officials said the drive is meant to tighten routine civic oversight rather than serve as a one-off exercise. CM Rekha Gupta directed teams to accelerate sanitation and repair work and maintain quality benchmarks. (HT archive)

Gupta inspected stretches along Road No. 41 near the Najafgarh drain and visited Meera Bagh Seva Basti, Sonia Camp and Paschim Puri Crossing. She directed teams to accelerate sanitation and repair work and maintain quality benchmarks, saying, “Delhi is our shared legacy. Every small effort strengthens the future of this city.”

For the second consecutive week, cabinet ministers were deployed across their constituencies to conduct simultaneous inspections, awareness drives and site corrections.

Water minister Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma toured parts of Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar, highlighting gaps in public amenities and asking officials to implement immediate fixes. He said several improvement works had already been initiated ahead of the inspection.

In Janakpuri, education minister Ashish Sood reviewed waste-management systems in Mahavir Enclave Part-3, Solanki Chowk and Pankha Road. Residents told him that garbage from multiple wards was being dumped at a single point, causing persistent nuisance. Sood ordered the replacement of the waste-collection gate, diversion of excess waste to Rajapuri, and preparation of a plan to expand the site by using adjacent vacant land.

Industry minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined a cleanup drive in Palam and said teams were working simultaneously across the 62 pollution hotspots flagged by the government. “Dust control, debris removal and rapid responsiveness will be key to reducing pollutant load in the coming weeks,” he said. “The campaign will only intensify from here.”

Development minister Kapil Mishra monitored ongoing works in Timarpur and along the Yamuna bank, issuing directions for tighter supervision. Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh inspected sanitation in Samaypur Badli’s Ward 20 and participated in a rally promoting waste segregation and a single-use-plastic-free Delhi.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh announced a colour-coded bedsheet system for all government hospitals under the Kayakalp programme—an infection-control measure assigning a specific colour to each day of the week to improve hygiene and patient experience.