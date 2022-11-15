‘He was restless, aggressive’: Surgeon who treated Aaftab Poonawala in May

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, had reportedly visited a surgeon in May when he needed stitches on his right forearm.

“He visited me in May when needed stitches on his right forearm. He was restless and aggressive while talking. When asked he told he sustained an injury while cutting fruits and left after taking the prescription,” Dr Anil Singh, a surgeon, who treated Aaftab, told news agency ANI.

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

The Delhi Police said he had made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before the murder, ANI reported.

"More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," a Delhi Police source quoted Aaftab as saying in his confession.

Aaftab said his partner had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels.

"I often had to talk to someone over the phone. However, she would doubt my commitment to the relationship every time she caught me speaking over the phone. She used to get very angry," Aaftab reportedly told Delhi Police.

Police said on further investigation, it was learnt that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aaftab killed Shraddha.

"I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kid of chopper would I have to use to piece the body," the Delhi Police source quoted Aaftab as saying.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aaftab was taken to the forest areas where he had reportedly dumped Shraddha's body parts.

The reports, citing Delhi Police officials, added that 13 body parts were found after Aaftab pinpointed the areas where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim.

A senior police official said Aaftab will be taken to some other places in New Delhi besides the Chhatarpur area as part of their investigation into the sensational murder case.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

