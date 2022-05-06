Heatwave may make Delhi sweat again next week: Met
Wednesday’s spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, with the mercury dropping to below-average levels across Delhi.
But the respite will be temporary, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius – two degrees below normal for this time of year — and a minimum temperature of 22.2°C — six degrees below normal for this time of year — on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.1°C degrees and the minimum at 28.5°C. Safdarjung also recorded a drop of six degrees in a matter of two hours on the day, with the maximum temperature dropping from 37°C to 31°C between 4pm and 6pm — largely due to strong, cool winds and rain in some places. Safdarjung saw 1.4mm of rain on Wednesday.
IMD, however, said that easterly winds would transition to westerly winds by Thursday night, leading to a rise in mercury to 39-40°C by Friday and 41-42°C by Saturday. This gradual rise will continue till next week, with heatwave conditions to return to Delhi from Monday onwards, scientists predicted
“By Monday, the maximum temperature across Delhi will reach 43 to 45°C, and by Wednesday, it will reach 44 to 46°C,” said one of the Met officials.
Large swathes of northern and central India have seen temperatures several degrees above normal, with the heat reaching levels in March and April that it usually only reaches later on in the year.
The Capital this year recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2°C, nearly four degrees above the normal average maximum of 36.3°C.
Meanwhile, despite lower than average temperatures on Thursday, humidity levels were high across the Capital, oscillating between 38 and 81% during the day. “There was a substantial cooling effect at night and therefore the minimum dropped by 6-7 degrees in most places. Humidity levels will go down once again as westerly winds start blowing, bringing dry weather back again,” said the official.
Heatwave conditions are likely in pockets over north Maharashtra on May 5, Rajasthan during May 7 to 9; south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha May 8 and 9, IMD said in a statement.
“Hot, westerly winds are expected to blow over northwest India. The normal during this season is already very high, so maximum temperatures will go up further now,” said RK Jenamani, scientist IMD.
-
Delhiwale: The poet from Dhaka
Her Dhaka is full of rickshaws. She often took late night rides in them to the old city, for a quick seekh at Bismillah hotel, or for a sherbet at Royal. Asmaul Husna, 31, is a master's student of sociology (her second master's) in South Asian University that hosts students from across the SAARC nations. She resides at the university hostel in Chanakyapuri. “I was in my balcony when I began writing a poem.”
-
Sexual assault at school: EDMC says school at fault, 2 suspended, 1 terminated
Nearly a week after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Thursday said they have suspended the principal of the school and the class teacher, and terminated the services of a contract teacher to whom the matter first reported.
-
Man sets self, friend on fire after row over ‘mangalsutra’
A 38-year-old man died of severe burn injuries on Thursday while his 38-year-old woman friend is battling for life in a government hospital, police said, adding that the man set them both ablaze in northeast Delhi's Mandoli near Harsh Vihar on Wednesday. Police said that the two were in a relationship for the past decade despite being married to other people. “Prime facie it appears to be a crime of passion,” said a police officer.
-
From Oct 1, power subsidy in Delhi for consumers who opt in: CM Kejriwal
From October 1, the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party government will not automatically apply on the electricity bills of eligible Delhi consumers but for those who specifically opt for the scheme, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Kejriwal said the move would ensure that the scheme benefitted the people who needed it. Kejriwal added the decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was based on suggestions from residents.
-
No Shaheen Bagh demolitions after Delhi Police reject staff request
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation could not implement an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Thursday after Delhi Police denied their request to provide personnel for the demolitions, citing the sensitive law-and-order situation in the area. They previously denied permissions for drives in Jasola on April 28 and Okhla on April 29. In a letter to the SDMC central zone, the Delhi Police asked that the demolitions planned between May 5 and 8 be postponed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics