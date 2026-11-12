ICC recommends suspension of Daulat Ram College professor

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has recommended the suspension of an assistant professor facing allegations of sexual assault and harassment by a student. The university’s vice-chancellor has approved the recommendation, officials familiar with the development said.

The Daulat Ram College Students’ Union has called for an impartial,time-bound inquiry into the case.

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“The ICC sent its recommendation to the college’s governing body, which met on Tuesday and communicated its decision to the vice-chancellor’s office”, an official said.

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The college received a formal complaint on October 29 and referred it to the ICC for an inquiry, following the prescribed procedures.

A student familiar with the case had earlier told HT that the alleged incident took place on October 27. According to the student, the professor allegedly assaulted the complainant after asking another student to leave.

A senior college official said, “We received a complaint on October 29, which was then referred to the Internal Complaints Committee in accordance with the prescribed standard operating procedures”.

The professor was sent on leave after receiving the complaint, while the matter was examined.

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{{^usCountry}} The Daulat Ram College Students’ Union has called for an impartial,time-bound inquiry into the case. “We demand a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation and strict action if the allegations are established,” the students’ union president had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daulat Ram College Students’ Union has called for an impartial,time-bound inquiry into the case. “We demand a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation and strict action if the allegations are established,” the students’ union president had said. {{/usCountry}}

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The union also warned that students could organise a protest and approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant authorities if the investigation is delayed.

HT queries seeking response from the professor went unanswered.

Acting principal Priti Malhotra said, “I am not a member of the ICC and the decisions are strictly confidential. Therefore, I cannot comment”.

An ICC member and the vice-chancellor also declined to comment.