New Delhi The office of Delhi chief electoral officer has received over 324,000 Form 6 applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and around 34,000 Form 7 applications seeking deletion, according to the official data.

Earlier, 212,400 Form 6 applications were received until August 30, according to data (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more less

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As per the daily bulletin issued by the Delhi chief electoral officer on Sunday, a total of 324,232 Form 6 applications and 34,434 Form 7 requests were received between August 31 and November 21. Prior to that, 212,400 and 51,471 applications, respectively, were received until August 30, as per the data.

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The election office had last month extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to November 25, while the disposal of claims and objections is scheduled to be completed by December 15. The final electoral roll will be published on December 22.

The CEO’s office has urged eligible voters, particularly those who have attained the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll using Form 6, along with the relevant documents.

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{{^usCountry}} The highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims and objections period was recorded in the national capital’s west district at 39,288, followed by north east district at 31,828 and south east district at 31,067. South west district received 28,840 applications, while south district recorded 28,036, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highest number of Form 6 applications during the claims and objections period was recorded in the national capital’s west district at 39,288, followed by north east district at 31,828 and south east district at 31,067. South west district received 28,840 applications, while south district recorded 28,036, the data showed. {{/usCountry}}

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The election office also received 600 Form 6A applications for the inclusion of names of electors staying overseas during the period, taking the total to 1,951. Meanwhile, 121,354 Form 8 applications for correction of entries or shifting of residence were received since August 31, against 260,768 received before the period.

The claims and objections period began on August 31, following the publication of the draft electoral roll. Voters can check the draft roll online or at their polling stations and submit applications for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries.

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Meanwhile, distribution of enumeration forms to those who were struck off the draft rolls had commenced from November 19 and the collection of filled up forms will take place till November 30. These forms will be disposed by December 10, according to EC instructions.

Out of the nearly 4.7 million electors marked Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) in the revised rolls, 4.3 million were found to be permanently shifted, 282,000 deceased and 141,000 were found to be either duplicate voters or those who were enrolled in multiple places or had not submitted their enumeration forms.