In Delhi, the pandemic pushes students to public schools

New Delhi: While the infrastructural lapses in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools were recently a source of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MCD-run schools are currently witnessing an unprecedented rush in enrolments.

Many stakeholders attribute this reversal in decadal trend to pressures created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the enrolment process for the new academic session in MCD primary schools draws towards an end, the civic body has claimed to have crossed the nine lakh mark for the total student enrolment numbers. This is a seven-year high in terms of the total number of students in corporation-run primary schools.

The rise

The official report from the education department of education of MCD states that corporation enrolment stands at 9,09,868 (0.9 million) till August 2022 against the total enrolments of 8,54,426 in the last academic session 2021-22.

The overall enrolment number in the North, East and South MCDs constantly fell over the last decade before the rise post the pandemic in 2021-22. The report dated August 18, 2022, states that there were 7,58,752 students in the schools run by three corporations in 2018-19, which fell to 7,43,829 in 2019-20 and 7,33,961 in 2020-21.

Cumulatively, the civic body runs 1,563 primary schools, out of which 28% are boys' schools, 437 are girls' schools and 687 are co-educational schools. The student numbers in government schools have been rising across the country, which has also been attributed to the closure of private schools as well as the decrease in the spending capacity of parents.

Delhi government schools have also been witnessing a rise in enrolment numbers. As per the Unified District Information System for Education data, the number of primary students in Delhi government schools stood at 882430 in 2020-21. The number of students in 2019-20 stood at 862590.

A senior municipal official from the education department said that while admissions continue for a small number of students for the entire year, the normal enrolment period is considered till the August month of every year.

“We have added more than 2,53,000 students in our schools in this year alone. August 31 is considered the cut-off date for considering the enrolment data. This is the highest number of students in the last seven years and we will have to reconsider the earlier proposals for school mergers," the official said.

Another official said that many smaller private primary schools could not sustain the financial pressure during the Covid pandemic while the corporation is also trying to improve its school resources.