India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. She said that the idea of a country was “not only a geopolitical concept but a civilisation concept”.
“Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage, culture and civilisation. I would place India as a civilisation state. There are only two civilisation states that have a tradition with modernity, a realm with the region, and change with continuity. Those two states are India and China,” said Pandit, while speaking on the second day of a three-day seminar organised by Delhi University’s political science department on the theme “Revisiting the Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’”.
Pandit said that premier universities such as Delhi University and JNU could debate existing narratives and bring in new Indic narratives. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum.
“Unfortunately, independent India, and to a certain extent the university I belonged to, overturned this dictum. Interpretations are sacred and facts can vary and this is very dangerous,” she said. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated. She said that “one period had been excessively glorified” whereas the Cholas that had ruled in India for thousands of years had not been given enough recognition.
“The Cholas ruled for 2,000 years but is there any mention or any roads named after the great kings of Cholas? Not one in Delhi… There is a huge bias, agenda-setting that needs revisiting,” said Pandit. She noted that the Cholas conquered through culture, trade, and commerce, and not through genocide, murder and rape, emphasising India’s contribution towards multiculturalism.
“Indian cultural nationalism is on a path that is very different from that of the Abrahamic religions. Indian civilization celebrates development, democracy, diversity, difference and dissent,” said Pandit.
Talking about the “imperfections in western feminism”, Pandit said that “feminists were not perfect” while Sita and Drapaudi were the first feminists. She said Indians needed to get back to their own civilisation instead of picking up western ideas. “Western feminism is very primitive. They were picking up stones when we were already a great civilization,” said Pandit. “Universities have become factories of western imitation. There is no originality,” she said.
-
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
-
Delhi: 20 shops gutted in fire at Jhandewalan, none dead
New Delhi: At least 20 shops, offices and godowns and property worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out at the Jhandewalan cycle and toys market near Videocon Tower in central Delhi on Friday afternoon. Delhi Fire Services rushed 27 fire tenders to the market to douse the flames, officials said, adding the firefighting operation continued for three-and-a-half hours, while the cooling operation continued till late in the evening.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s surprise trip to Delhi sparks buzz
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai flew down to Delhi on Friday after a last-minute change in his schedule, sparking buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was close to firming up the outline of a much-rumoured cabinet expansion and the names for the party candidates for the state legislative council and Rajya Sabha. This is the chief minister's second visit to Delhi in 10 days.
-
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
-
Delivery executive killed in hit and run in Dwarka
An 18-year-old Zepto delivery executive succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, two days after a hit The delivery executive, Karan, by a vehicle that fled the spot in Dwarka on May 16. The delivery executive, Karan, was a resident of a slum cluster in Goyala Dairy area and he had started working for Zepto, a grocery delivery app, only a month ago to save money for his sister's wedding in November, the family said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics