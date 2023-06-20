Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi to take place at over two dozen sites. Check list
The International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi will be observed at Red Fort, CP Central Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, among other places.
The International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi will be organised at 26 major sites on Wednesday, the central government announced. A notification released by the Union ministry of Ayush said that Kartavya Path will lead the Yoga day celebrations in the national capital, where about 1,500 people are expected to join the celebrations.
Other prominent places will be Red Fort, Connaught Place Central Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, Commonwealth Games Complex, Nehru Park, among others.
The notification stated that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise events at eight locations, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold sessions at 17 locations. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will hold Yoga sessions at Red Fort.
The Kartavya Path celebrations will be organised by NDMC. It will also overlook the arrangements to accodomate 1,000 people each at events in Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden,” NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal told HT.
Here's the full list of 26 major sites where Yoga day event will take in Delhi:
|S. No
|Place
|1
|Nehru Park
|2
|Lodhi Garden
|3
|Talkatora Garden
|4
|Coronation Park, Burari
|5
|Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini
|6
|Yamuna Sports Complex
|7
|Kartavya Path
|8
|Red Fort
|9
|New Moti Bagh IAS Residences
|10
|Sanjay Lake in Laxmi Bai Nagar
|11
|Singapore Park in front of Singapore Embassy on Chandragupta Road
|12
|Central Park in Connaught Place
|13
|Siri Fort Sports Complex
|14
|Saket Sports Complex
|15
|Netaji Sports Complex in Jasola
|16
|Vasant Kunj Sports Complex
|17
|Harinagar Sports Complex
|18
|Sports Complex in Paschim Vihar
|19
|Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 11
|20
|Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex in Ashok Vihar
|21
|Rohini Sports Complex
|22
|National Sports Complex for Swabhiman Khel in Pitampura
|23
|East Delhi Sports Complex in Dilshad Garden
|24
|Chilla Sports Complex
|25
|Squash and Badminton Stadium in Siri Fort
|26
|Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex
The officials noted that the preparations for these events are in full swing. Among other places about 300 people are expected to attend the Yoga session at Sanjay Lake Park, and 200 people each will be accommodated at the New Moti Bagh IAS residence, Singapore Park near Singapore embassy, and CP Central Park events, they said.
The eight locations where NDMC is overlooking the preparations, the civic body will also ensure mobile toilets, drinking water arrangements and medical facility. The celebrations will begin at 6 am and continue to 7:45 am tomorrow.
Additionally, the NDMC also organised Yoga day celebration build up events at three locations. These include "…Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden, where event was organised from June 17-20 between 6.30am and 8.00am,” an NDMC official said.