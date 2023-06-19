Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kartavya Path, Red Fort among 26 sites for Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi

Kartavya Path, Red Fort among 26 sites for Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2023 12:07 AM IST

NDMC has been tasked with arrangement of mobile toilets, drinking water arrangements and medical facility at eight locations

International Yoga Day celebrations will be organised at 26 major sites across Delhi on June 21, the Union ministry of Ayush has stated. These 26 sites include key locations such as Kartavya Path, Red Fort, Connaught Place Central Park, Commonwealth Games Complex and major green spaces such as Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, among others.

Major green spaces such as Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Coronation Park are among the sites selected.
As per the ministry’s list, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be organising events at eight locations across New Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold sessions at 17 locations while the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will hold Yoga sessions at Red Fort.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said that the preparations for holding the 9th International Yoga Day in New Delhi are in full swing. “Around 5,500 people are expected to take part in the Yoga sessions that will be held at eight locations, with Kartavya Path being the main site. NDMC will make arrangements for 1,500 people at Kartavya Path, while around 1,000 people each will be accommodated at events in Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden,” Chahal said, adding that nodal officers have been appointed for each of the eight locations.

Among other locations, 300 people are expected to attend the Yoga session at Sanjay Lake Park while 200 people each will be accommodated at the New Moti Bagh IAS residence, Singapore Park near Singapore embassy, and CP Central Park events.

The civic body has been tasked with arrangement of mobile toilets, drinking water arrangements and medical facility, among other preparations. “The Yoga Day celebration build-up events are also being held at Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden and Talkatora Garden from June 17-20 between 6.30am and 8.00am,” an NDMC official said.

