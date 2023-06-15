Yoga week kicks off in Lucknow: Ayush min bats for yoga, says people should practice asanas daily

LUCKNOW Yoga is pivotal for good health and it should become an everyday habit for all of us, said Dayashankar Mishra, Ayush minister, while addressing the inaugural session of ‘Yoga Saptah’ (Yoga Week) at a function on Thursday at the city’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. The Yoga Week has been organised in the run-up to International Yoga Day falling on June 21. (Representational photo)

The Yoga Week has been organised in the run-up to International Yoga Day falling on June 21. “Those who practice Yoga every day do not fall prey to illness and feel better physically and mentally,” the minister added.

Group yoga practice will be conducted in all 58,000-gram panchayats, 762 urban bodies, and district headquarters. Also, various competitions will be held in schools and colleges to mark International Yoga Day. Amrit Sarovars, sites of historical and cultural significance, will also be used for yoga practice.

Notably, the theme for the ninth International Yoga Day is ‘Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga’. Forest minister Arun K Saxena, in his address, said medicines being prescribed by Ayurved, homeopathy, and unani practitioners are effective for all illnesses. “Take advise from a doctor and follow the prescription for best results,” said the forest minister.

“Yog Asanas are safe, very effective, and helpful even during pregnancy. However, it should be done strictly under guidance of an expert,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital.

Meanwhile, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh said that Yog has become a daily habit among people across 175 countries. Besides, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that the knowledge of Yoga should reach every house. “Yoga connects our soul with the body,” added Mishra.