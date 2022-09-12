Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held
As many as eight cases under the heads of cheating and theft, which had been registered in Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, Wazirabad and Old Delhi Railway Station police stations have been worked out with their arrest, police said
The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. They have cheated more than ₹11 lakh during last one month and were arrested, when they were trying to escape to their native place, the police said.
Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar. “The police have recovered 25 ATM cards of cheated persons, one ATM card swiping machine, cash of ₹63,000 and four mobile phones from their possession. As per records of swiping machine, they have cheated more than ₹11 lakh during last one month. All of them are from Bajol village there and they all have studied up to class-10. They were arrested on a tip that they are planning to escape to their native place. As many as eight cases under the heads of cheating and theft, which had been registered in Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, Wazirabad and Old Delhi Railway Station police stations have been worked out with their arrest,” he said.
He further said that during investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons have cheated several persons, particularly in those ATMs where the CCTV cameras were malfunctioned. “During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they mostly target women, children, senior citizens or the persons inept in handling ATM cards on the pretext of helping them. They also disclosed that they work all over India and cheated more than 500 people so far. After committing fraud in one state, they abscond to another state and commit same offence there. They have learnt the tricks through YouTube and had purchased the swiping machine through Flipkart. Accounts of accused persons are being analysed and further complainants are being linked,” he said.
The DCP also said that a case under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station against them. “Further interrogation is in progress. Raids are also being conducted to nab the other co-accused persons if any,” he added.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work. The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.
Varanasi court rejects plea against suit filed by Hindu side in Gyanvapi case
A Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, ruling that the plea seeking permission for the worship of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the Gyanvapi mosque was maintainable in the court of law. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing.
Cases of mobile, gold chain theft reported during Ganpati immersion
Several cases of mobile theft and chain snatching were reported at Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations during Ganpati immersion. According to the police, on the last day of the Ganesh festival, three FIRs were registered at Vishrambaug and two at Faraskhana police stations against mobile theft. One chain snatching case has been filed at Wanowrie police station. A 25-year-old woman registered a case of mobile theft in Vishrambaug police station.
Treating juvenile as major in murder trial: HC orders probe against police inspector
The Bombay high court has directed the additional commissioner of police, north region, to inquire into the allegations that an inspector attached to Dindoshi police station misled the Juvenile Justice Board and ensured that a minor arrested in a murder case was treated like a major and lodged in the Thane central jail after his father failed to meet The police inspector, Samadhan Wagh demand of ₹50,000.
Mohan Veena recital by Ajay P Jha leaves the audience enthralled
Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha wove magic and left the audience spellbound with his soothing Mohan Veena recital at the 276th Monthly Baithak at the ML Koser Auditorium, Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh. Jha is the foremost disciple of Grammy Award winner Padmashree Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Jha was accompanied by city-based Dr Mahendra Prasad Sharma on Tabla. Jha began his recital with 'Raga Jog Kauns' through 'alaap', 'jod alaap' and 'jod jhalla'.
