New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld an order framing corruption charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad and others in a case involving an alleged scam in the IRCTC.

IRCTC 'scam': Delhi HC upholds framing of charges against Lalu Prasad and others more less

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The court passed the order while rejecting the pleas of the accused challenging a trial court order framing charges against them.

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"All petitions are dismissed. The order on charge is upheld," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while pronouncing the decision.

A detailed judgment is awaited.

On October 13, 2025, the trial court framed charges against the accused Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and 11 others for the alleged offences of cheating and criminal conspiracy under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The former railway minister approached the high court assailing the trial court's order in the case, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels to a private firm.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides Prasad's plea, the high court also dismissed similar petitions filed by Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Chand Gupta, Rakesh Saksena, Vinod Kumar Asthana, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Sarla Gupta, Lara Projects LLP, Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Kumar Gogia and Sujata Hotel Private Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides Prasad's plea, the high court also dismissed similar petitions filed by Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Chand Gupta, Rakesh Saksena, Vinod Kumar Asthana, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Sarla Gupta, Lara Projects LLP, Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Kumar Gogia and Sujata Hotel Private Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the chargesheet filed in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation , a conspiracy was allegedly hatched between 2004 and 2014, in pursuance of which the BNR hotels of the Indian Railways in Puri and Ranchi were first transferred to the IRCTC and later, for their operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The CBI has alleged that the tender process was rigged and manipulated, and the conditions were tweaked to help Sujata Hotels, a private entity.

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The chargesheet has also named group general managers of the IRCTC, V K Asthana and R K Goyal, as well as Vijay Kochhar and Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of the Chanakya Hotel.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

The trial court had made a scathing observation that the land and share transactions in the case were "possibly an instance of crony capitalism fostered in the garb of eliciting private participation in the railways' hotels at Ranchi and Puri".

Besides Prasad, the court had framed charges against Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Saksena, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Gogia and Vinod Kumar Asthana under section 13, read with sections 13 and , of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Section 13 deals with the punishment for criminal misconduct by a public servant and sections 13 and deal with the abuse of position by a public servant to obtain favours.

The court had also directed that the charge be framed under IPC section 420 against Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Lara Projects LLP, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, Sarla Gupta and Prem Chand Gupta.

"A common charge is directed to be framed against all accused under section 120B , IPC, read with section 420, IPC, and section 13, read with sections 13 and , PC Act," the court had said.

The maximum punishment under the PC Act is 10 years, while for cheating, it is seven years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.