Jamia Milia Islamia to resume student union elections, but protests continue over timeline of polls

As protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) entered their 15th day on Monday, the administration agreed to one of the key demands of the students, announcing that it would resume student union elections after two decades. However, this failed to resolve the stand-off with students saying the administration had not issued a definite timeline for the polls.

The university administration said polling will be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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In a statement, issued by JMI registrar professor Mahtab Alam Rizvi, the university administration said polling will be held within 15 days of the approval of the union’s constitution.

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The institute also announced revocation of suspension and show-cause notices issued to at least three students, assuring an inquiry into the conduct of security staff during the protests.

“The protesting student shall issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements/actions/posts made during the protest against the university administration,” the statement further said.

Also Read | Fresh protests erupt at Jamia Millia Islamia hours after election announcement; students detained

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{{^usCountry}} However, students refused to end their agitation, citing key demands that still remain unfulfilled. They further demanded the suspension of online classes, the reopening of canteens and the library, a timeline for the approval of the student body’s constitution, and the resignation of the chief proctor. Online classes until November 8 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, students refused to end their agitation, citing key demands that still remain unfulfilled. They further demanded the suspension of online classes, the reopening of canteens and the library, a timeline for the approval of the student body’s constitution, and the resignation of the chief proctor. Online classes until November 8 {{/usCountry}}

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In an order issued late Monday night, the university announced that all classes, including those for PhD scholars, will be conducted online until November 8. The second mid-semester examination will also be held online.

“The online classes shall continue till the forthcoming Diwali Holiday (till November 8, 2026), continuation of online classes will be reviewed based on the prevailing situation in the university campus. The 2nd mid-term examinations shall be held through online mode,” an office order signed by JMI Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi dated October 26 stated.

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Additionally, the administration issued a “final notice” directing students to immediately vacate the North Campus, where they have been protesting since October 12. It warned that failure to comply will have disciplinary action as well as legal consequences.

Negotiations fail

The development came after the administration held around five-hour long negotiations with students on Sunday with talks continuing until 4am on Monday, and amid nearly two-week-long protests and hunger strikes on the campus over various demands, including the restoration of the students’ union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006.

On Monday, with the gates around the protest site shut and around security personnel deployed in the area, students attempted to climb over the boundary grills and force their way through a gate near Gate No. 7, resulting in brief scuffles, police said.

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Police dispersed the protesting students and detained more than 40 of them. Police said all female protesters were released by 8pm while others will also be released soon.

Police said around 700 personnel from the local police and paramilitary forces were deployed to the area.

Also Read | After two decades, Jamia to hold student union elections, but differences with protesters remain

“We want the administration to appoint a chief election officer, and release a date-wise schedule, and fast-track the election process,” said Asif Khan, a student at the law faculty.

Another 20-year-old woman student said the students will continue to agitate till a union is formed which acts as a bridge between students and administration.

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“There are so many student centric issues, including admissions, hostel allotments and mess food which bothers thousands of students. But there’s no one to raise these concerns. We want the student union to act as a bridge between students and administration,” she said.

At a press conference in Jamia Nagar, families of JMI’s founding members and activists from various student organisations expressed solidarity with the protesting students.

Congress also said it stands in solidarity with general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that university authorities had adopted a heavy-handed approach and were “taking instructions” from the central government for “distracting and defaming the protesters”.

“We stand in solidarity with the students and urge the authorities to accede to their demands,” he said in a post on X.

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The protest began on October 12, when three JMI students went on a hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students’ union. On October 21, the university set up a committee to draft the students’ union constitution. Students, however, stuck to their demands, seeking the notification and conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, the health of Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on hunger strike since October 12, deteriorated on Sunday, prompting university officials and fellow students to rush him to the hospital. His condition is stable now and he has been discharged from the hospital.

Following negotiations with university officials, two students ended their hunger strike. However, two students, Ebin Basil and Rehan Khan, are still on hunger strike.

Also Read | FIR filed against 2 Congress MPs for 'trespass' as Jamia university protest over student union demand continues

MPs detained

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Meanwhile, an FIR lodged on Sunday for trespassing names Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi, as well as Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadwi. Police said the FIR details incidents that occurred on October 21 and October 24.

A police officer said the MPs allegedly tried to enter the college by breaking locks and scaling walls with a ladder, while other outsiders defaced walls and damaged property.