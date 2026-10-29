JMI alleges campus vandalism;semester exams moved online

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday alleged widespread vandalism on its campus late Tuesday night, claiming that groups of protesting students and locals damaged university gates and boundary walls, brought down Gate 4C, pelted stones and vandalised CCTV cameras and their control room amid an ongoing agitation against the administration.

Security personnel outside JMI on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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In a statement, the university said the incidents raised serious concerns about the safety of students, faculty members and non-teaching staff. It alleged that masked protesters also went to the university’s boys’ hostels in an attempt to mobilise additional support.

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The allegations came amid protests against the administration’s decision to restrict access to the campus, with hostel residents particularly angered by the closure of Gate 4C, which they use to enter the university.

A protesting student, who did not wish to be identified, said residents of eight hostels housed in Zakir Hussain Hall and Jauhar Hall were upset by the closure of the gate. “The university administration had sealed Gate 4C that is used by hostel students to reach the university campus... Residents of these hostels were angry about the administration’s decision to close entry. They broke the gate to gain entry to the campus,” the student said.

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{{^usCountry}} JMI said its proctorial team and teachers rushed to the campus after receiving reports of the incidents. The administration said videos, CCTV footage and social media posts suggested that heavy iron rods, hammers and other tools had been used to damage university infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} JMI said its proctorial team and teachers rushed to the campus after receiving reports of the incidents. The administration said videos, CCTV footage and social media posts suggested that heavy iron rods, hammers and other tools had been used to damage university infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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It also alleged that women faculty members, wardens and provosts were threatened when they tried to reason with female protesters. According to the university, the vandalism began shortly after another attempt to engage the protesters in dialogue.

The administration said it had made seven attempts to reach an understanding with the protesters, including discussions involving committee members and teachers on Tuesday evening. It expressed concern that the discussions were followed by incidents of vandalism.

The university said the latest incidents followed a week of repeated instances of gates and boundary walls being scaled, damaged or broken. Damage to classrooms, laboratories, libraries, entrances, exits and security systems, it added, could compromise campus safety and cause substantial financial losses.

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The students are demanding that the university’s students’ union constitution be approved by December 20, followed by elections within 15 days.

A university spokesperson said the administration was not opposed to the formation of a students’ union. However, the committee examining the matter would study the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, court orders and past incidents. The university also needs to prepare a voter list covering around 24,000 students, the spokesperson said.

Jamia extends online classes

Separately, JMI extended online teaching and shifted its end-semester examinations to online mode, citing the prevailing situation on campus and the need to ensure students’ safety.

An office order issued by the registrar on Wednesday said odd-semester teaching would be conducted online from November 2. End-semester practical examinations, fieldwork, project vivas and minor project vivas will be held online from November 25 to 30, while theory examinations will take place online from December 1 to 24.

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The decision was taken following a meeting of deans, heads of departments and directors of centres on October 28, the order said, adding that the arrangements had been approved to ensure the safety and security of students.

The university has also announced winter vacations for the 2026-27 academic session from December 25 to January 12, 2027. Even-semester classes will resume on January 13. The latest order follows notices and an office order issued on October 24 and 26 regarding online classes and examinations.

Meanwhile, Ebin Basil, a National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader on an indefinite hunger strike, accused the administration of restricting access to essential supplies and medical assistance for protesters.

In a video message, Basil alleged that the administration was preventing food and water from reaching protesters and had not allowed a doctor to examine his blood report.

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“They are deliberately trying to kill me and the others on hunger strike,” he said, urging students to sustain the movement while refraining from defacement and violence. He said such incidents could allow the administration to discredit the protest.

The university said the damage to its infrastructure and security arrangements had left faculty members and non-teaching staff distressed, adding that the safety and well-being of the campus community were at stake.

Delhi Police said it had not received a complaint from the university and had not entered the campus.