JNU protest march: 14 students, including 3 JNUSU office bearers, get bail

14 students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, arrested on Thursday, were given bail by a Delhi court on Friday morning. On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of students joined a “Long March” protest organised by JNUSU. (ANI photo)

The development comes following a protest march by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday demanding the release of those detained, the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit and an apology from the Delhi Police for breaking a portrait of BR Ambedkar during the clash. As many as 52 students were detained.

Of the 14 arrested, three are office bearers of JNUSU—President Aditi Mishra, Vice President Gopika, and Joint Secretary Danish—and one is former president Nitish Kumar.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of students joined a “Long March” protest organised by JNUSU, raising demands that included the resignation of the vice-chancellor over her alleged remarks on caste made in a recent podcast interview, revocation of rustication orders against certain students, implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations 2026, and increased funding for public institutions.

Also Read: JNUSU rusticates JNUSU office-bearers over ‘property damage’

The march began at Sabarmati T-point toward the ministry headquarters in central Delhi but was halted at the locked and heavily barricaded JNU main gate. Around 3pm, after repeated police warnings, students broke the locks, sparking a nearly two-hour clash that turned violent, with several protesters then detained.

One PhD student who spoke to HT on the condition of anonymity said the protestors demanded the immediate release of all those detained, but the police adopted a selective approach of arresting a few and releasing others in the morning.

“We had planned to march to the Vasant Kunj police station, but heavy barricading at the JNU Ambience Mall gate prevented us from moving forward. We demanded that the police release all those detained during the afternoon protest. However, they adopted a selective approach — arresting some while releasing others,” said a PhD scholar who was present at the site.

“The police informed us that 15 individuals would be arrested, and the rest would be released after a verification process. We remained at the mall gate until 7am, after which 35 students were finally released,” the scholar added.