Kartavya Path likely to close for Republic Day Parade from January 15

Kartavya Path is likely to be shut for the public from January 15 as part of preparations for the Republic Day parade, Delhi Police officers said on Thursday. This will be the first parade at the revamped avenue.

“Earlier, discussions were on to close Kartavya Path on January 17. But now, it has been to decided to shut the stretch two days before that. Full dress rehearsals will start from January 17,” a senior police officer said asking not to be named.

The stretch between Janpath and Man Singh Road has already been shut as construction work is going on at the saluting dais for the parade. However, people will still be able to visit India Gate till at least next week, and two pedestrian underpasses will remain open for the public, senior officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said.

“The entire stretch will be closed for the public except India Gate and the two pedestrian underpasses. This will allow people to visit the India Gate. We will make necessary arrangements for pedestrian movement in the area,” said an official.

CPWD started preparations for the Republic Day parade on December 15. On the cards is the installation of bleachers for spectators with 60,000 chairs in the eight lawns along Kartavya Path -- twice the seating space than last year.

“Camp offices of departments and ministries involved in the parade will be set up in the lawns beyond the canals. Earlier, it used to be set up in the front lawns. We have used containers that will be stationed beyond the canals on both sides of the Kartavya Path,” said the official.

Parking spots for around 1,000 vehicles have been made available on both sides of Kartavya Path. Delhi Traffic Police has also identified two spots from where a park-and-ride facility will be provided -- one spot is near Palika Bazar, and the other is near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. “People will be able to park their vehicles at the two parking spots and then ride on the buses provided by the government,” the police officer said.