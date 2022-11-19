Kolkata: Man killed by wife, son; body dismembered

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and son, who then chopped his body into five parts before disposing of them in West Bengal’s Baruipur, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday, adding that the two have been arrested.

The deceased, Ujjwal Chakraborty, had retired from the Indian Navy as a constable in 2000, said police, adding that he appeared to be a habitual drinker.

“We arrested Shyamali Chakraborty,50, and her son Joy Chakraborty,25, on Saturday. We are yet to recover all the body parts. The victims’ two hands are still missing,” said a senior police officer. The victim was in an inebriated state and got involved in a heated argument with his son after he demanded money for fees, said the police, adding that enraged by the argument, his son killed him and later with the help of his mother disposed off the body.

“It is an unfortunate case as the woman and her son have been the victims of domestic violence and alcoholism for almost around 20 years,” said a senior officer.

