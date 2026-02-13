New Delhi, Delhi Police on Friday told a court here that a preliminary probe has revealed that no precautionary measures like caution boards and barricading were followed by the DJB contractor at the excavation site where a biker lost his life after a fall in the pit at Janakpuri. Lack of safety measures at Janakpuri excavation site led to biker's death: Delhi Police to court

Submissions were made before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla, who had sought the Investigating Officer in the case to file a status report.

"Investigation was conducted, CCTV cameras were checked, and on analysing the CCTV cameras, it was found that no precautionary measures were followed by the contractor and his labourers around the excavation site, resulting in fall of rider into the ditch and subsequently causing death of the rider," the report read.

On the intervening night of February 5-6, Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in West Delhi's Janakpuri.

In its report, the IO informed the court that two CCTV cameras were functional at the site of the incident and their footage was examined during the investigation.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while three DJB officials have been suspended.

The Delhi Police has arrested a sub-contractor, Rajesh Prajapati, and a labourer, Yogesh, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The IO informed that the labourer, Yogesh, arrested in the case, was seen in CCTV footage covering the site by putting barricades and curtains on the road after the incident.

According to the investigation report, a PCR call was received on February 6 at the Janakpuri police station about a man who had fallen into a pit close to Andhra School.

Police reached the spot and found a man lying unconscious along with a motorcycle inside a ditch dug by the DJB on Joginder Singh Marg towards Lal Sai Marg.

"The other camera covers the place of barricades which were placed after the incident by the accused; these concerned CCTV Footage have been seized. It is further submitted that the investigation of the case is going on and is at initial stage," the report said.

It also mentioned that documents at the instance of Rajesh, including a copy of a work order dated June 27, 2025, related to the rehabilitation of peripheral sewer lines in the Janakpuri area, were also recovered.

Police informed the court that, as per information from the DJB, the contract for rehabilitation and rectification of main peripheral sewer lines in Janakpuri was awarded on October 9, 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.