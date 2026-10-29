Liquor booking app triggers fresh row; BJP, AAP trade charges

New Delhi: Following a media report about a government-run liquor booking app, the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress trained gun at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding its rollback while the BJP countered stating that the app was launched by AAP when they were in power and the BJP-led Delhi government was not responsible for its functioning.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (DSIIDC) mobile application allows advance booking of liquor from its retail vends.

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The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (DSIIDC) mobile application allows advance booking of liquor from its retail vends. According to DSIIDC officials, the app was approved in 2024 during the then AAP government’s tenure.

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“Consumers have to pay in advance through the application. They can pick their order at the DSIIDC liquor vend. There are nearly 210 liquor vends run by DSIIDC across the city,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

“However, there is no home-delivery facility, and customers must collect their purchases from the designated store after OTP verification,” the official added.

The official, however, said the response has been tepid since people are still not aware of the facility. Under the existing purchase limits, an individual can buy up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.

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{{^usCountry}} “The app was launched on January 2, 2025, by the AAP government when Atishi was the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The app was launched on January 2, 2025, by the AAP government when Atishi was the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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We have neither ever publicised nor promoted this liquor booking app,” said a Delhi BJP spokesperson.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP is indulging in an anti-people scheme. “Rollback the scheme in 24 hours, else we will start mass agitation. We will not let BJP continue this anti-people liquor scheme”, he posted on X.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also demanded rolling back the initiative. “The Congress will not allow the BJP government to ruin the youth by getting them addicted to liquor. There are more pressing problems that require the government’s attention,” he said.

According to DSIIDC officials, the liquor booking app recorded 10,730 transactions worth ₹29.90 lakh from April 1, 2026, to date, compared with 3,629 transactions worth ₹12.93 lakh between November 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

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Earlier, the app was only compatible with Android, but the platform rolled out a QR-based microsite for access on September 6 this year.