Raipur, The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly taking over ₹15 crore from Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam, on the promise of managing judges and officials, the agency's counsel said on Tuesday.

Mahadev betting app probe: HC relief paves way for ED to arrest Delhi-based lawyer more less

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A special PMLA court here late Monday night remanded the accused, Himanshu Shekhar, to ED custody till November 28, shortly after the Bombay High Court quashed a Mumbai court order denying his transit remand, agency counsel Sourabh Kumar Pande told PTI.

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During his custodial interrogation by the ED, Chandrakar named Shekhar and alleged that the lawyer had promised to manage government officials and those in the judicial system, including judges and advocates, in connection with the case, he said.

Chandrakar told investigators he had paid Shekhar ₹15 crore, followed by payments in smaller instalments, Pande said, adding that the probe agency subsequently issued a lookout circular against the lawyer.

Shekhar was detained by immigration officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 3 pm on November 20 when he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai. He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the LOC, Pande said.

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{{^usCountry}} ED officials from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at around 2.45 pm the same day, seeking transit remand to take him to Raipur, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED officials from Raipur reached Mumbai and took Shekhar into custody around 1.10 am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before a special court in Mumbai at around 2.45 pm the same day, seeking transit remand to take him to Raipur, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Mumbai court rejected the transit remand application, observing that the accused should have been produced during the first session of working hours rather than towards the end of the 24 hours, Pande said.

While the ED contended that Shekhar's detention should be counted from 1.10 am on November 21 when its officials formally took him into custody, the Mumbai court held that the period began at 3.03 pm on November 20 when immigration officials detained him under the LOC, he said.

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The court subsequently directed Shekhar to appear before the ED's Raipur office on November 23, he said.

The ED challenged the Mumbai court's order before the Bombay High Court, which quashed it on Monday, paving the way for the agency to arrest Shekhar in Raipur, Pande said.

The court subsequently directed Shekhar to appear before the ED's Raipur office on November 23, he said.

The ED challenged the Mumbai special court order before the Bombay High Court, which quashed it on Monday, paving the way for the agency to arrest Shekhar in Raipur, Pande said.

Meanwhile, Shekhar's counsel Faizal Rizvi claimed that while the ED had told the Bombay High Court that his client failed to appear before its Raipur office, the lawyer had actually reached the office at 4.25 pm on Monday, following which he was arrested.

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He further said that the defence has requested the special court in Raipur to order the preservation of CCTV footage and entry registers of the ED office for possible production before the Supreme Court in future legal proceedings.

Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman earlier this month following a CBI operation, is currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail in judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that illegal operations of the Mahadev online betting app and associated money-laundering activities were continuing, with the total proceeds of crime estimated to have exceeded ₹92,000 crore.

Investigative agencies have alleged that Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, both natives of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, promoted the Mahadev Book App and operated online betting through a network of panel and branch operators, allegedly paying protection money to police, administrative officials and influential political figures.

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Operating from Dubai, which they referred to as their headquarters, Chandrakar and other promoters allegedly employed several youths from Chhattisgarh as managers, supervisors and staff to run the betting network.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.