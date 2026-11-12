Man dies after car crashes into wall, catches fire at 202 kmph, Snapchat shows speed: Delhi Police

A 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving at 202 kmph crashed into a wall and caught fire in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Diwali, with CCTV footage showing the vehicle travelling at high speed before the accident, police said on Thursday.

Police said the driver lost control of the car, which hit a wall and caught fire. His Snapchat story showed the vehicle travelling at 202 kmph shortly before the crash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police officers said that the deceased, Abhinav Singh, originally from Bihar, was living in Gurugram and working for a firm.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Singh had travelled from Ludhiana in Punjab and was on his way to Gurugram when the accident took place, officers said. While the cause of death is being ascertained, police said the deceased suffered burn injuries.

During the investigation, police also found a Snapchat story uploaded by the deceased shortly before the accident, showing the vehicle travelling at 202 kmph. His friends had also reportedly advised him to slow down and drive carefully, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Southwest, Amit Goel said.

Singh was shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staff, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “CCTV footage showed that the car was being driven at a very high speed, after which the driver lost control, hit a wall and the vehicle jumped to the other side before catching fire,” DCP Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “CCTV footage showed that the car was being driven at a very high speed, after which the driver lost control, hit a wall and the vehicle jumped to the other side before catching fire,” DCP Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Vasant Kunj South police station received a PCR call regarding the accident on November 8. The District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence.

The body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before it was handed over to the family.

Police said inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are being conducted in the case.