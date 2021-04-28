Man kills ‘drug dealer’ pregnant wife in Delhi; video of killing surfaces

A woman pregnant with twins and released from jail just three days ago in a drugs case was gunned down by her husband outside her home in south-east Nizamuddin on Tuesday morning, police said.

The murdered woman’s domestic help was also shot while trying to save the woman, but he is likely to survive, said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

The crime, which was captured by a CCTV camera, showed the alleged killer taking his own time to fire about a dozen rounds at his wife.

According to the DCP, the woman, Saina, was earlier married to Sharafat Sheikh, an alleged gangster and drug dealer who is in jail after being booked under MCOCA and NDPS Act.

Saina was arrested a few months ago for her alleged involvement in drug deals, only to be released on bail on Saturday on the ground that she was eight months pregnant with twins.

“About a year ago, Saina married a man named Waseem. We are still ascertaining whether she was legally separated from Sheikh or not,” the DCP said.

But when Saina was in jail, the DCP said, Waseem entered into an extramarital relationship with her sister. “When Saina was released from jail on bail, Waseem did not meet her. That led to frequent quarrels between them,” the DCP said.

Also Read | ‘Your system has failed’: HC asks Delhi govt to take action on oxygen hoarding

The quarrels culminated in a final showdown outside Saina’s house on Tuesday morning. CCTV footage showed Waseem purportedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot Saina. It was at that moment that Saina’s domestic help, Shahdat, tried to step in but got shot.

Thereafter, Waseem can purportedly be seen taking several aims at his wife’s head and other body parts, reloading his gun and then shooting at the collapsed woman repeatedly.

In between, he brandished his gun, threatening local residents to stay away during most of the drama.

The DCP said that since the suspect was known, his parents were contacted and he was nabbed soon.